Torii Hunter was surely entertained by the start of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, as fans were treated to a defensive clinic in Seattle's T-Mobile Park.

As anticipated, Ronald Acuna Jr. was ready to lead things off with a bang in the first inning, smacking a ball to the opposite field near the wall before Adolis Garcia leaped to make the the impressive catch. The next batter, first baseman Freddie Freeman, also hit American League starting pitcher Gerrit Cole hard and this time sent the ball to left field. Randy Arozarena was ready.

That is the way to start what many consider to be a meaningless exhibition game. The tone-setting plays instantly infused energy into the atmosphere. Cole himself knew he had to be on high alert when making his first-career All-Star game start, but nothing can really prepare even one of the best pitchers in the league for the National League MVP favorite and one of the best hitters the game has seen over the last decade-plus.

No need to worry, though, since Adolis Garcia and Randy Arozarena provided the perfect backup in the outfield. Each AL All-Star has enjoyed a benchmark season in their careers, both individually and on a team level. Those watching Tuesday night get to see the type of raw excitement Tampa Bay Rays fans experience on a regular basis when Arozarena is playing. This was by no means his first jaw-dropping catch of 2023.

Garcia has been a crucial part of an AL West-leading Texas Rangers team. He is one of their five representatives at the 2o23 MLB All-Star game, but it will be easy for him to stand out with plays like those.

Fans who might have only half-hardheartedly cared about the Midsummer Classic got a firm reminder that incredible things can still happen in a game with no stakes. Those first-inning fireworks create quite the hook.