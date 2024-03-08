The MLB regular season is right around the corner as spring training heats up. Everyone is revealing their predictions and expectations for the 2024 season. So which young MLB stars are set up for a breakout '24 campaign?
There is no shortage of talent around the league. Top prospects such as Paul Skenes and Jackson Holliday could take the league by storm soon. However, there is no guarantee that either player will open this season at the big league level.
The following five players are all expected to play pivotal roles with their teams in 2024. Without further ado, here are five players with excellent chances of officially emerging as stars in 2024.
*Stats via Baseball Reference
Jordan Walker, St. Louis Cardinals
Jordan Walker was a highly-regarded prospect heading into 2023. He performed well last season but appeared in just 117 games. Yet, he certainly displayed signs of stardom at the plate.
Walker, 21, slashed .276/.342/.445/.787 and added 16 home runs in just 117 games played. He added seven stolen bases as well.
If Walker plays a full season in St. Louis, it would not be surprising to see him hit at least 25 or more home runs while stealing 15 or more bases. And he could easily surpass both of those marks as well.
Walker has a chance to become a legitimate superstar in 2024 if he can cut down on strikeouts just a bit and utilize the entire field on a consistent basis. He hits in a deep lineup with stars like Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt, so pressure should not be too much of an issue.
The Cardinals outfielder has a chance to shine in his second MLB season.
Oneil Cruz, Pittsburgh Pirates
The Pirates would love to contend soon. They have struggled in recent seasons. Many people around the league think Cruz can become Pittsburgh's next star and possibly even lead them back to the playoffs at some point down the road. He was limited to just nine games a season ago due to injury, but Cruz features the potential to make a serious impact if he can stay healthy in 2024.
Cruz stands 6'7 and plays shortstop. Some people around the league think he could move to third base at some point, but Cruz is able to field his position. His offense is what is most exciting, however.
Cruz ultimately struck out too much in 2022, the only big league season in which he's played more than nine games (he appeared in 87 games in 2022), and hit just .233. He did crush 17 home runs and steal 10 bases during the '22 campaign.
He's someone who could realistically go 30-30 someday. The talent and potential are present without question. Cruz still needs to develop as a big league hitter in terms of limiting strikeouts and learning to take more walks, but he has the tools to become a superstar at the MLB level.
2024 might just be Oneil Cruz's year.
Bobby Miller, Los Angeles Dodgers
Miller, who entered 2023 as the Dodgers top pitching prospect, made his big league debut in 2023 and pitched to a 3.76 ERA across 22 games. He had to play an important role in anchoring LA's rotation amid the team's injury concerns as well.
The Dodgers added more pitching depth in 2024 which will take the burden off of Miller. He will be able to focus on attacking hitters without having to worry about holding up the rotation. Miller will also get the benefit of starting the season with the MLB team as opposed to receiving the call-up during the season.
Miller is a flame-throwing right-hander with no shortage of strikeout prowess. He's working on his off-speed stuff as well. If he can continue to develop more control of his pitches, Miller's stuff will be almost unhittable.
Look for Bobby Miller to take the next step.
Bo Naylor, Cleveland Guardians
Bo's brother Josh Naylor has emerged as a fringe star in Cleveland over the past two years. In 2024, Bo Naylor could establish himself as the next Guardians star.
Cleveland has not received much offensive production from its catching position. In fact, they have not had a true threat at the plate in the form of a catcher since Yan Gomes. But that is going to change with Naylor.
Naylor appeared in 67 games for Cleveland in 2024. He slashed .237/.339/.470/.809 to go along with 11 home runs. Those are respectable numbers for most catchers around MLB, but especially for a Cleveland catcher.
Naylor is capable of consistently hitting the ball up the middle. He offers power and should be able to raise his batting average as well. As long as Naylor continues to work on his plate discipline, he will take the next step forward in 2024.
Some fans questioned the move to re-sign Austin Hedges, who doesn't offer much offensive production at all. However, Hedges is a tremendous defensive catcher and will help Naylor in that regard.
So between the potential to improve on defense and his offensive ability, Guardians fans should be excited about Bo Naylor.
Nolan Jones, Colorado Rockies
Finally, we will conclude our list with a former Guardians prospect in Rockies outfielder Nolan Jones.
Jones was a highly-regarded prospect in Cleveland before ending up with the Rockies. He took a step forward to say the least in Colorado during the 2023 campaign. In fact, some may argue that Jones already broke out.
He slashed an impressive .297/.389/.542/.931 in 2023 while crushing 20 home runs and stealing 20 bases. Yes, that's a heck of a season.
But his inclusion on this list speaks to how high of a ceiling Jones has. Of course, playing half of your games at Coors Field does not hurt. Still, Jones has talent and there is no denying that fact.
Jones is currently known as a good player. But he might enter the MVP conversation if he plays a full season in 2024. Look for Jones to make another jump at the MLB level during the '24 campaign.