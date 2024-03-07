MLB No. 1 overall prospect Jackson Holliday recently faced MLB No. 3 overall prospect Paul Skenes in a spring training at-bat. Skenes, a future Pittsburgh Pirates star, got the Baltimore Orioles top prospect to ground out. Holliday and Skenes joined MLB Network on Thursday to discuss a number of topics, including the at-bat.
“I only saw two pitches, would have like to have gotten a hit,” Holliday said of facing Skenes. “Definitely a fun at-bat. And looking forward to whenever we get to face off again.”
Skenes was then asked if he was hesitant to show Holliday his entire repertoire of pitches in the at-bat.
“Not really, it is spring training and we are trying to work on stuff,” Skenes said. “I know that we faced each other already once this spring, we're probably gonna face each other again… So he's going to see all my stuff.”
Paul Skenes, Jackson Holiday: Future of the game?
Skenes and Holliday unquestionably have high expectations. Holliday is the top position player prospect, while Skenes is the top pitching prospect. Holliday was also the first overall pick in 2022 and Skenes was drafted first overall in 2023.
Both of these players appear to be big league ready. They may not break camp with their big league clubs, although nothing is out of the question, but their futures are both bright.
Paul Skenes and Jackson Holliday both revealed how their spring trainings have gone up to this point as well.
“I wasn't sure what to expect, but it's been a blast,” Skenes said. “Being able to show up and get to work with these guys. Get around established big leaguers and all that. It's great to be around everyday.”
“I've been really working at second base a lot,” Holliday said. “Just working on my feeds, trying to make sure I'm in the best position to do that. Be able to make every play and every routine play. Second base is where I've been taking a lot of ground balls and really working hard over there.
“Trying to figure that out because I played a lot of innings at shortstop during the minor league season. Second base has been the priority for me. Any chance I get to play in the big leagues is a great opportunity no matter where it's at.”