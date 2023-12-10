While Bo Naylor is the present and future at catcher for the Guardians, Cleveland found him a sturdy backup in veteran Austin Hedges.

The Cleveland Guardians have yet to make a major move throughout the offseason. However, the Guardians made sure they had ample options behind the plate.

Cleveland has signed Austin Hedges to a $4 million contract, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. While the amount of years in his contract weren't specified, the fact it is for four million points to a one-year deal.

Hedges split last season between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Texas Rangers. He was traded to the Rangers midway through the season and wound up winning a World Series. Over the 81 games he appeared in, Hedges hit .184 with one home run and 16 RBI.

Offense has seemed to get away from Hedges as his career has gone on. He has been in the league since 2015, spending three of those years playing in Cleveland. He has hit .189 with 67 home runs and 233 RBI. Still, the Guardians clearly value what Hedges brings behind the plate.

Now in Cleveland, Hedges will be in the running to backup Bo Naylor. A former top prospect, Naylor appeared in a career-high 67 games in 2023. He hit .237 with 11 home runs, 32 RBI and five stolen bases. Naylor is fully expected to hold onto the starting role in 2024.

With the Guardians seemingly more focused on the future, plenty of young players will be getting opportunities. If Cleveland were to trade Shane Bieber, it would be only more evident of the team's intentions.

However, the Guardians still want sturdy veterans to help lead the ship. While he may not be the strongest bat, Austin Hedges is respected behind the plate and has experience playing in Cleveland. The Guardians hope the reunion will be beneficial to Naylor and the team's success.