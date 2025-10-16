The Chicago Cubs swung for the fences over the offseason, landing Kyle Tucker in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Astros. Tucker helped Chicago reach the playoffs for the first time in five years when the team secured a Wild Card berth. However, the Cubs fell short in the NLDS, losing to their division rivals, the Milwaukee Brewers.

Now, with Tucker entering free agency, Chicago must resist shelling out a fortune to keep the All-Star right fielder in town. While a down year could reduce Tucker’s price tag on the open market, the Cubs would be best served avoiding the bidding war altogether.

Searching for a spark

The decision to acquire Tucker from the Astros was a gamble but it mostly paid off. Chicago had pieces but the team failed to reach the playoffs for four straight years. After back-to-back 83-79 finishes, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer needed to provide the Cubs a spark.

Tucker was Hoyer’s answer. And the marquee addition moved the needle. Chicago improved to 92-70 in 2025, making the postseason for the first time since 2020. The Cubs then won their first playoff series in eight years.

Before his arrival in Chicago, Tucker had stacked three straight outstanding seasons from 2021-2023. And he could have had the best season of his career in 2024 if an injury hadn’t limited him to 78 games.

Tucker boasts a rare blend of speed and power. He has 30/30 potential even if he hasn’t yet joined the club. In fact, Tucker has hit 30 home runs and stolen 30 bases, just not in the same season. Although he came close with 29 homers and 30 steals in 2023.

In addition to his offensive contributions, Tucker is a strong defender with a Gold Glove to prove it. He allowed the Cubs to upgrade their outfield while trading away Cody Bellinger. And Tucker’s $16.5 million salary for 2025 was just a little more than half of what Bellinger was due to make. So the acquisition was fiscally prudent as well.

Still, the move was risky. Tucker entered the final year of his contract in 2025 and the Cubs gave up a haul to bring him to the North Side. Chicago sent the Astros All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes, promising first-round pick Cam Smith and pitcher Hayden Wesneski. It’s a substantial package for a one-year rental.

Money talks

But Chicago was likely operating under the assumption that Tucker would only be in town for the 2025 campaign. The Cubs chose not to negotiate a long-term contract with the four-time All-Star during the season. And both sides have been unwaveringly noncommittal when discussing a potential extension with the media.

Tucker’s expected price tag is clearly the biggest deterrent for Chicago. The veteran outfielder is widely expected to command a $400 million contract. At one point it was rumored that he would match Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s $500 million extension. And some outlandish insiders had Tucker inking a $600 million deal.

Tucker probably played his way out of the higher end of his estimated free agency market. But he’ll still draw plenty of interest from clubs in need of a strong fielding corner outfielder with power. And if the Dodgers and Yankees get involved, the price could soar.

Massive multi-year deals are not in the Cubs’ comfort zone. Jason Heyward’s eight-year, $184 million deal from 2015 is still the largest contract in franchise history. Since then, only Dansby Swanson’s deal (seven years, $177 million in 2023) has cracked nine digits, per Spotrac.

So, Chicago should not be mistaken for Los Angeles or New York or even Philadelphia. The Phillies currently have six $100+ million contracts on the books. And Philadelphia could be interested in signing Tucker as well.

A season-long audition

The question of the Cubs extending Tucker essentially begins and ends with money. But the player’s price isn’t the only factor that should give Chicago pause.

Tucker began his Cubs tenure on a tear. The 28-year-old outfielder slashed .291/.395/.537 with 17 home runs, 52 RBI and 61 runs in his first 83 games in Chicago. He was leading a dynamic Cubs offense and the team appeared poised to win the division.

Unfortunately, the strong start was derailed by a second-half slump. Tucker hit just .225 with a .690 OPS, five home runs and 21 RBI over his last 53 games. Manager Craig Counsell benched Tucker in an effort to snap him out of the funk. Ultimately, the Cubs found a hairline fracture in his hand, which contributed to the downturn.

When his hand healed, Tucker suffered another setback. A calf strain led to an IL stint that cost him 21 games in September. It was his second long trip to the IL in two years. During the 2024 season, Tucker missed 84 games after fouling a ball off his shin.

Both of his 2025 injuries occurred during Chicago’s stretch run as the Brewers secured the division, earning the NL’s top seed. The Cubs clinched a Wild Card berth and, after eliminating the Padres, they faced Milwaukee.

Postseason struggles

Tucker, however, failed to make much of an impact in the postseason. Still dealing with the lingering calf injury, the Gold Glove right fielder was limited to DH duties. And, still mired in a lengthy slump, Tucker struggled at the plate. The eighth-year veteran had one extra-base hit and one RBI in eight playoff games.

Of course, the Cubs shouldn’t place too much emphasis on a single postseason performance. But it’s worth noting that Tucker has struggled in the playoffs throughout his career. He has 17 extra-base hits in 245 postseason at-bats. And he’s hitting .233 with a .692 OPS in 72 career playoff games.

Nonetheless, Tucker will enter his age-29 season in 2026. He’s still in his prime and the ailments he suffered over the last two seasons were all stand-alone occurrences. It would be unfair to view Tucker as injury prone. But the Cubs are no doubt weighing every aspect of performance and durability while contemplating an extension. Especially when the player costs four times as much as the team’s largest current contract.