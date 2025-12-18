The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Atlanta Braves are basically a decision away from the 2026 season. With their championship window being very short, it is necessary for General Manager Alex Anthopoulos to be bold and, by all means, go after a high-caliber starting pitcher who can enhance the Braves' rotation, positioning them alongside Chris Sale and Spencer Strider. The solution to that problem is Milwaukee's Freddy Peralta, who is the ideal trade target, even though he is in the last year of his contract.

Peralta's contract predicament is what makes the deal interesting for both parties. If we take into account that his team option is $8 million for 2026, the financial burden remains quite light; hence, the Brewers have the freedom to let go of their ace if they receive a good enough return in exchange. Definitely, the Braves are a team that cannot afford to wait anymore, thus a deal featuring a quality pitching prospect like Hurston Waldrep and a talented right-hander, Blake Burkhalter, should be the centerpiece of an offer from the Braves. This trade can be made without having to sell off the future, like Cam Caminiti and especially JR Ritchie, who might even see some MLB work this season.

The Blockbuster Trade for Freddy Peralta

The Brewers Receive:

RHP Hurston Waldrep

RHP Blake Burkhalter

The Braves Receive:

RHP Freddy Peralta

Waldrep, a former first-round pick with electric stuff and a devastating splitter, provides the Brewers with a long-term investment made at a lower cost. Burkhalter is an immediate valuable prospect thanks to his well-rounded three-pitch mix and good command, which makes the Brewers' pitching staff deeper and better insured.

Waldrep turned out to be one of the most talented pitching prospects from the 2023 MLB Draft class, unveiling the kind of raw talent that usually takes several years to develop. The combination of his fastball reaching the upper 90s and his extremely effective split-finger pitch has already caused some people to compare him to top pitchers in baseball. Burkhalter is coming off a good season in the minors and has the potential to be a solid contributor at various levels in the organization.

For the Brewers, this arrangement is a quick win for their rebuild plan as they get two young and controllable pitchers with high potential. Milwaukee is saved from the luxury tax situations that would have resulted from keeping Peralta next season. The organization is set to do a ‘reset' on their rotation and invest in new talent carrying the same philosophy as them.

Atlanta's Path Forward

By doing so, the Braves will be able to solve the most pressing problem of their team. With Peralta complementing the already existing rotation, the staff will be one of the strongest in the league and thus the Braves will be the real threat to contend for a World Series title. Peralta's skill to overpower the hitters at the highest level is exactly what Atlanta needs and it is a major reason why he was 9th in Ks in 2025 with 204.

This trade exemplifies what an aggressive move looks like, which is what the franchise in question, committed to win championships, needs to do next. Yes, the window for the Braves is still open, and getting Peralta means that the organization is ready to take the necessary hard steps if they want to be in the championship race. The winter meetings are the best time and place for this blockbuster transaction to be carried out and to alter the 2026 season's ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌direction.