Blake Snell is set to enter free agency after opting out of his contract with the San Francisco Giants. The 31-year-old veteran pitched well in the second half of 2024 after battling injury trouble early in the season. His decision to opt out was not surprising following a disappointing free agency after the 2023 campaign. Snell is hoping to land a deal that features more security this offseason.

There are a number of teams that make sense for Snell. Of course, there are plenty of teams that will be linked to him, but that does not mean they are the best possible fit. Without further ado, here are the five best landing destinations for Snell.

New York Yankees

The Yankees were mentioned as a serious suitor for the two-time Cy Young Award winner last offseason. Nothing came to fruition, but perhaps the Yankees will consider pursuing Snell this offseason after losing in the World Series.

New York's pitching was strong in 2024, but they could use another star in the rotation. Joining the Yankees would also provide Snell with an opportunity to potentially win a championship. He has displayed the ability to find success in the big moments in previous seasons, something that will surely catch New York's attention.

The fit makes sense, and the thought of Blake Snell and Gerrit Cole in the same rotation is surely an intimidating one for opposing ball clubs.

Los Angeles Angels

The Angels need to reach the postseason. They have not made the playoffs since 2014, and fans are becoming increasingly frustrated. The Halos have needed consistent pitching for a long time, and they were linked to Snell last offseason.

Blake Snell will not solve all of the Angels problems but he would help without question. The Angels could use a true ace who can give the team an opportunity to win every fifth day.

In the end, the Angels will also need Mike Trout to stay healthy if they want to compete in 2025. Even if Trout is healthy, Los Angeles needs their depth to step up and make an impact.

Still, signing Blake Snell would give the Angels an ace for years to come as they attempt to return to the postseason.

New York Mets

We mentioned the Yankees, but what about the other New York ball club?

The Mets are fresh off a deep postseason run. They were defeated by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, but it was a respectable season nonetheless.

The Mets starting rotation performed better than expected in 2024 despite Kodai Senga's injury. However, they need another reliable hurler. The Mets are not afraid to spend money and will probably end up pursuing Snell in free agency.

Cleveland Guardians

The Guardians are a surprise team on this list. In all reality, it is difficult to imagine Cleveland making a serious run at Snell in free agency given their hesitancy to spend big from a financial standpoint.

With that being said, this is a team that has not won a World Series since 1948. Yet, they have often been competitive over the past decade. In 2016, Cleveland was one victory away from ending their drought before they were stunned by the Chicago Cubs.

The Guardians' lack of starting pitching depth displayed itself in the 2024 postseason. Shane Bieber's early season injury did not help matters, though. Nevertheless, Cleveland has developed enough offense to go along with a great bullpen to win games. Adding an ace like Snell would give the starting rotation a necessary boost.

Adding Blake Snell could help the Guardians take a step forward.

San Diego Padres

Finally, the Padres make sense as a destination. Dodgers fans are probably wondering why their team was not mentioned. Well, LA will probably be linked to Snell, but the fact is that the Dodgers are expected to have multiple pitchers return from injury for the 2025 season. The Dodgers do not necessarily need Snell, but that does not mean they will not try to sign him.

Nevertheless, the fit with the Padres would benefit both Snell and San Diego. Snell would get a chance to compete for a championship with a Padres ball club that features high aspirations. Meanwhile, the Padres are familiar with Snell given his previous time pitching in San Diego. His presence would lead to the Padres having one of MLB's better pitching rotations.