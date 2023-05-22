Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

MLB is back and baseball is not dying despite what some media personalities and fans may lead you to believe. MLB announced that this past weekend (May 19-21), the league received the highest overall weekend attendance numbers for April or May in six years, per MLB Communications on Twitter.

“With 1,518,016 fans from Friday-Sunday, MLB had its best weekend attendance for April or May in more than 6 years (since April 7-9, 2017). This weekend was the highest attendance for a 45-game slate since June 21-23, 2019. With 546,569 fans, Sunday was the highest-attended non-Opening Day before the start of June since May 19, 2018 (558,035).”

MLB has been working hard to improve its marketing. While sports such as the NBA and NFL continued to generate impressive marketing strategies while developing celebrities in their sports, MLB had struggled with the same process in recent seasons. With the league enhancing their strategies while implementing new rules along the way, MLB is growing without question.

Players such as Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani are becoming well-known among non-baseball fans. The league is doing a tremendous job of developing their players as well-recognized stars on and off the field.

The results are speaking for themselves. MLB’s attendance had previously been a reason for concern, but it is clearly trending in a positive direction. The month of May tends to be a difficult one for the league to draw fans since there are still NBA and NHL playoffs to compete with. But the league’s attendance from May 19-21 suggests that fans are simply becoming more interested in baseball once again.