The Los Angeles Dodgers once again have their man. Japanese star pitcher Roki Sasaki is joining the Los Angeles Dodgers as the hurler has announced that he is joining the World Series champions.

It's one more victory for the Dodgers, and while Los Angeles fans are celebrating their free agent prize, baseball fans outside of Southern California are fed up. The Dodgers are clearly a team with a boatload of superstars and riches — including Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman — now they add this outstanding pitcher from Japan.

The Dodgers appeared to be lacking in starting pitching during last year's championship postseason run, but that is no longer the case. Ohtani will return to the pitcher's mound in 2025 and he will be near the top of the rotation. The rest of the starting staff includes Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Sasaki, and it seems like the Dodgers have a major advantage over every other team — particularly their direct competition in the National League West.

Sasaki brings devastating array of pitches to Dodgers

The 23-year-old pitcher had been considering the Dodgers, the Toronto Blue Jays and the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers have two other Japanese superstars on the team besides Sasaki, including Ohtani and Yamamoto.

The young right-handed pitcher signed a minor league contract and that means that he will earn somewhere near the Major League minimum for his first three Major League seasons. Sasaki's signing bonus is expected to be less than $10 million.

Sasaki has a fastball that reaches 100 miles per hour, but it is his splitter that is his best and most devastating pitch. He reportedly also has a slider that is considered an asset, but not as good as his splitter.

Sasaki pitched with the Chiba Lotte Marines for each of the last four seasons. He has a 2.02 earned run average over that span while striking out 524 batters in 414.2 innings.