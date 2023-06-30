The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is set to take place from the Seattle Mariners' T-Mobile Park. With the All-Star Game starters being announced, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves led the way on the National League side.

For the Dodgers, Freddie Freeman is starting at first base while Mookie Betts is in the outfield and JD Martinez is at designated hitter. From the Braves, Ronald Acuna Jr. is a starting outfielder while Sean Murphy will be at catcher and Orlando Arcia will man shortstop, via ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Elsewhere around the starting diamond, Luis Arraez will represent the Miami Marlins at shortstop while St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado will man the hot corner. Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Corbin Carroll will be the NL's third starting outfielder.

The All-Star game starters are decided via a fan vote and not necessarily pure stats. However, there's no doubting that the Dodgers and Braves have been two of the best offensive teams in the NL and the entire league.

Atlanta ranks third in the MLB with 441 runs scored. Los Angeles is right behind them in fourth with 422. Both teams rank top five in home runs and in the bottom half of the MLB in strikeouts. Both the Dodgers and Braves have offenses opposing pitchers fear.

Both team's All-Star representatives play a massive role in that success. Acuna, Murphy and Arcia have helped the Braves hold onto first place in the NL East. Freeman, Betts and Martinez have kept the Dodgers right in the middle of a contested NL West race.

All six players will now have an opportunity to represent the Dodgers or Braves at the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.