The Pittsbugh Pirates and San Diego Padres are currently in the middle of their series finale, with the Pirates looking to pick up a sweep over the Padres. However, there was concern over whether or not the game would be played earlier in the day due to the poor air quality currently plaguing Pittsburgh. While the game was delayed 30 minutes, the league and the teams agreed to move forward and play the game.

Via Pittsburgh Pirates:

“After discussions with MLB, MLBPA, we have made the decision to move forward with our game today. Today’s game will begin at 1:20PM. We will continue to closely monitor the air quality index levels around the ballpark and respond accordingly.”

While the league is likely happy to get the game in, fans, and even some of the players, weren’t too happy to be forced to play through the less-than-ideal air quality conditions. That led to some fiery reactions on Twitter from fans who were upset to see that the Pirates and Padres were being forced to play in these potentially dangerous conditions.

For people reacting to this situation, the Pirates do not have the authority to unilaterally decide anything. It’s MLB and the MLB Players’ Association that have to meet and decide. Of course team has input. But Pirates can’t just make the call to play or not. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) June 29, 2023

The national anthem was completed about five miniutes ago at PNC Park. The crowd was just informed of the delay.

AQI is 197. That is "unhealthy." https://t.co/7xuEI3w312 — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) June 29, 2023

In case you are wondering how much mlb cares about the wellbeing of their players Pirates/Padres being played with a AQI around 200 answers that — B-L-M, Anthony is a bully (@advancedstats23) June 29, 2023

not sure this is the best move https://t.co/z4cOsWT8Or — Still me, Diane (@dschrecker) June 29, 2023

Going forward, this situation is going to be a huge PR nightmare for the teams, @MLB , @MLBPlayersUnion , and individual players.

Cancelations and/or delays are going to be extremely difficult to properly annotate.#CanadaisBurning #CanadaWildfires #CanadaFires https://t.co/q7WHEG55lG — Whiskey Nick (@scroog468) June 29, 2023

Pirates veteran Andrew McCutchen also made a statement by wearing a face mask during the game after disagreeing with the decision to play.

This isn’t the first time we have seen air quality issues threaten MLB games this season, but it is a bit concerning to see these two teams playing through these conditions. Hopefully, the game goes on without any more problems because if it doesn’t, the MLB could have a big problem on its hands.