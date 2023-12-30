Can the San Francisco Giants sign Blake Snell, Cody Bellinger, and Matt Chapman? The odds suggest it isn't out of the question.

The San Francisco Giants have missed out on signing a number of notable names in MLB free agency over the past couple of years. However, Giants fans will appreciate the team's latest free agency odds from Betonline.

According to Betonline, the Giants are favored to sign free-agents Blake Snell, Cody Bellinger, and Matt Chapman. It should be noted that these odds exclude each players' most recent team (San Diego Padres for Snell, Chicago Cubs for Bellinger, and Toronto Blue Jays for Chapman).

Snell has been linked to the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Angels in addition to the Giants. A return to Chicago has been mentioned for Bellinger, but the Blue Jays have also been listed as an option. Meanwhile, the Giants have seemingly been involved in the Chapman sweepstakes for the majority of the offseason.

Giants' free agency

San Francisco was unable to officially sign Aaron Judge or Carlos Correa last offseason, and they missed on Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto this offseason. The Giants were able to sign Jung Hoo Lee but San Francisco is still looking to add more talent in MLB free agency.

The Giants made a run down the stretch in 2023 but ultimately fell short of a playoff berth. Competing in the NL West with the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers and up-and-coming Arizona Diamondbacks didn't do San Francisco any favors.

In order to have any chance of upsetting LA in the division, or clinching an NL Wild Card spot in 2024, the Giants will need to be aggressive as free agency continues.

Will San Francisco sign Snell, Bellinger, and Chapman? Adding all three would be impressive, but that seems fairly unrealistic. Signing at least one of the three stars should be the Giants' priority.

Perhaps they will shock the MLB world and sign all three of them. That would provide plenty of excitement for San Francisco fans.