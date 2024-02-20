After over a decade of playing in the MLB, Ryu is returning to Korea to play for his former team.

One of the best Asian talents in the MLB is moving back to his hometown. After a long and successful career in the MLB, Hyun-Jin Ryu is set to move back to South Korea. The former Toronto Blue Jays lefty will be signing with his former team in the KBO, the Hanhwa Eagles. The move was first reported by Jeeho Yoo on X.

“Hanwha Eagles said they will announce their signing of free agent pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu on Wednesday (Korean time). He's expected to become the highest-paid player in #KBO. Ryu first pitched for the Eagles from 2006 to 2012. Was MVP and Rookie of the Year in 2006.”

The exact details for Ryu's contract is still unknown as of the time of writing. That being said, the highest-paid player in the KBO is Ja-wook Koo of the Samsung Lions. According to Statistia.com, Koo's contract is at two BILLION won per year, which is equivalent to approximately $1.5 million in US dollars. The former MLB star is surely going to receive a contract much higher than that.

Ryu first started his MLB career with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2013. Prior to that, he had a six-year stint with the Eagles from 2006-2012. Ryu built a name for himself as one of the best Korean prospects in the KBO, and it was no surprise that the Dodgers swooped in to acquire the star. Ryu accumulated two All-MLB second team honors with both the Dodgers and the Blue Jays.

We will keep you updated on the latest details regarding Ryu's new deal with the Eagles.