Jim Leyland and Lou Piniella are among the eight men on the ballot for the Hall of Fame's contemporary era committee for managers, executives and umpires. This committee will meet December 3 at Major League Baseball's winter meeting in Nashville.

The other managers up for consideration include Cito Gaston and Davey Johnson. Executives Hank Peters and Bill White are also up for the Hall of Fame and so are umpires Joe West and Ed Montague.

Leyland was considered one of the best in-game strategists in baseball during his 22-year managerial career. He managed Pittsburgh, Florida, Colorado and Detroit during his career, and he led the Marlins to the 1997 World Series championship.

Jim Leyland won the Manager of the Year Award three times, and he also served as the manager for the US during the World Baseball Classic in 2017, when his team won the title.

Piniella managed the Cincinnati Reds to the 1990 World Series title, upsetting the heavily favored Oakland A's in 4 consecutive games. He managed the Yankees, Reds, Mariners, Rays and Chicago Cubs to 1,835 victories. The 2001 Mariners won an America League-record 116 games under his leadership. He was voted Manager of the Year three times, and he was an accomplished player primarily for the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees.

White was an excellent player during his career with the Giants, Cardinals and Phillies. After his playing career was over, he was a broadcaster with the New York Yankees before he went on to become President of the National League from 1989 through 1994.

West umpired a record 5,460 games from 1976 to 2021, and he broke the mark of the legendary Bill Klem. West umpired in six World Series.