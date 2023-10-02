Boston Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez recently came out with a statement on the recent passing of his old teammate Tim Wakefield due to brain cancer.

“I don't have words, we were together a week ago, and I was so looking forward to being here for you on the stretch,” Pedro Martinez said, via Hector Gomez. “I will miss you my teammate… my heart hurts. Carolina and I will always be here for your family.”

Martinez and Tim Wakefield were huge parts of the Red Sox ending their 86-year World Series drought in 2004.

The two pitchers could not have more contrasting styles. Martinez was a flame thrower and a dominant ace for the team, while Wakefield was arguably the best knuckleball pitcher of all time. Obviously, he threw at a much slower velocity than Martinez.

Martinez played with Wakefield for seven years with the Red Sox, from 1998 to 2004, before signing with the New York Mets in 2005.

Wakefield spent two years with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1992 and 1993, then played 17 years with the Red Sox from 1995 to 2011. His best year was in 1995, when he had a 2.95 ERA and finished third in the Cy Young voting, according to Baseball Reference.

With the news of Wakefield's death, there has been an outpouring of support from his former Red Sox teammates and the baseball world in general. It is no surprise to see someone like Martinez come out and express his feelings. With the playoffs starting, it will be worth watching the coverage for any tributes to Wakefield.