Published November 29, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Johnny Cueto may have just dropped a huge MLB free agency hint at the Houston Astros with this throwback Cincinnati Reds profile picture on his Twitter account. See for yourself.

Very curious! It’s a picture of Johnny Cueto when he was a member of the Cincinnati Reds with then-manager Dusty Baker- now the manager of the Houston Astros- putting his hand on the pitcher’s arm during a mound visit.

Either Cueto really loves Dusty Baker- or this is a hint that he would strongly desire the Astros to sign him in MLB free agency. Either that, or Baker is leaving the World Series champions to manage the Reds.

In all seriousness, it’s also possible that Johnny Cueto is very appreciative of Baker, his first manager in the big leagues.

As Astros beat writer Chandler Rome notes, Cueto posted a picture congratulating the Astros manager on his World Series win.

Still, the timing of this profile picture change is just too convenient.

It’s the heart of MLB free agency, Cueto remains a free agent and the Astros just added to their already-stacked lineup by signing 2020 American League MVP and three-time All-Star Jose Abreu.

Plus, Cueto, 36, can still pitch. In 24 starts for the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander posted a 3.35 ERA in 158 1/3 innings pitched.

The ex-Reds ace also proved to be something of a clubhouse leader in Chicago, as he called out the underachieving club for what he saw as a lack of “fire.”

Clearly, Johnny Cueto wants to win. What better place to do it than with the Astros?