The Miami Marlins are reportedly trading pitcher Dylan Floro to the Minnesota Twins for Jorge Lopez, according to Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.

Dylan Floro has pitched in 43 games this season for the Marlins, he has a 4.54 ERA, but has a 2.78 FIP, according to Fangraphs. The Twins likely believe that they could get him to perform closer to his peripherals compared to what the Marlins are getting out of him.

The Twins are currently 54-50 and sit in first place in the American League Central. They are two games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians, so they hope that Floro strengthens their bullpen to help them close out the division.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jorge Lopez has pitched in 37 games for the Twins this season, with a 5.09 ERA and a 5.94 FIP, according to Fangraphs. He has not had a strong season at all. however, he is an experienced major leaguer, debuting in 2015 with the Milwaukee Brewers.

During the 2022 season, Lopez started the season with the Baltimore Orioles, and struggled mightily as a starting pitcher earlier in his career. He was moved to the bullpen during his time with the Orioles, and became dominant there. He was traded to the Twins last season. This season has not gone well, but the Marlins are likely looking to help him regain form, and have an idea of how they would go about fixing it.

This is a trade between two teams who are looking to contend for the playoffs this season. There might be a lot of those types of trades ahead of Monday's deadline, and this could just be the start of it.