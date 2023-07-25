The Minnesota Twins and the Milwaukee Brewers have the option to go all out ahead of the trade deadline to fortify and address the needs of their respective rosters. However, both teams might not be looking to make such loud noises on the trade front and likely would settle with minor deals, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

“The Twins still could add to boost their chances of making a run in October; they are just more likely to be looking for value additions than making a big splash. One of their left-handed bats — Max Kepler, Trevor Larnach, Matt Wallner — could be made available to get the return they desire.”

Minnesota, at 54-38, is enjoying a four-game lead atop the American League Central division, though, that win cushion still looks precarious with plenty of baseball left to be played in the second half of the regular season. The Twins' offense can use some help, as Minnesota is only 16th at the moment in the big leagues with an OPS of .723.

As for the Brewers, Passan mentioned that Milwaukee could be looking at smaller adjustments via trades compared to the adventures they had at the deadline in 2022. Like the Twins, Milwaukee can use the trade deadline to shore up its offense that is in the bottom third in the MLB in terms of batting average, runs per game, hits per game, and on-base plus slugging percentage.

The Brewers are leading their rivals in the National League Central division but only have a 1.5-game lead over the stubborn Cincinnati Reds.