The Major League Baseball Players Association is currently in a state of unrest. In a recent Zoom call with MLBPA executive director Tony Clark and multiple other player representatives of the union, dozens of players recommended an ouster of MLBPA deputy executive director Bruce Meyer.
The call lasted three hours, with the disgruntled players asking for Meyer to be replaced by Harry Marino, a lawyer responsible for leading minor league unionization efforts, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. The widespread frustration directed toward Meyer reportedly stems from reduced offseason spending by MLB teams as well as a rumored influence over the union by renowned baseball agent Scott Boras.
In a stunning gambit Monday, player leaders sought to oust the MLBPA's deputy executive director, Bruce Meyer, and replace him with Harry Marino, who unionized minor leaguers. Meyer's future remains unclear. Full story, free and unlocked, at ESPN: https://t.co/xCncUf2l4q
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 19, 2024
When the news hit, it drew interest from baseball fans all over the country, who voiced their thoughts on the matter.
Extremely fascinating turn of events that may have a ripple effect for years to come in #MLB. https://t.co/TLhQkCHBoY
— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) March 19, 2024
Seems a good number of players are fed up https://t.co/QvRWtGHObl
— Brenden Schaeffer🎳 (@bschaeffer12) March 19, 2024
Wow. Wild
— Jeff Millar (@Bananacooler) March 19, 2024
ohhhhh interesting.
— Jeremiah Bonds (@JeremiahBonds) March 19, 2024
Some users hinted that a possible lockout could result from the growing tensions.
this next lockout is about to be longggg https://t.co/OPx8gbJSnL
— Kevin Keneely (@KevinKeneely1) March 19, 2024
Well baseball was fun while we had it
— RB (@rbhockey6) March 19, 2024
So long, baseball
— Kologar (@Kologar) March 19, 2024
And speaking of lockouts, another user joked that one happening would give time for New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole to recover from his current nerve inflammation injury.
1 month lock out to get Cole healthy https://t.co/MlW98dAa4D pic.twitter.com/o7gfY39If0
— PeddyT (@PeddyTerkinss) March 19, 2024
More details about the MLPBA meeting
It all started with a text chain among the players, which revolved around the support for Marino. Cark eventually called the meeting, which saw the players urge the executive director to do away with his deputy.
The Zoom call was reportedly “animated and at times argumentative,” according to Passan. This could be due to the fact that Bruce Meyer himself was present in the meeting, defending himself against a potential removal. Additionally, the players also voiced their desire for more financial resources to be directed toward the union's bargaining team.
Toward the latter part of the call, Marino's supporters wanted their candidate himself to join the discussions, but Clark reportedly denied the request. By the meeting's end, no formal decision was made by Clark regarding Meyer or Marino.