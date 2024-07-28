Former professional baseball player Pete Rose feels as if there's a place for him in the Hall of Fame, even though he hasn't yet been called to Cooperstown. Rose feels he has MLB Hall of Fame statistics for what he did in baseball as a player. He pointed that out in an interview with the outlet Cllct Media.

“There's no question in my mind I have Hall of Fame statistics. Check my stats out. The stats are on the first page with the Hall of Famers,” Rose said. “I always thought the Hall of Fame was stats.”

Rose is famously ineligible currently to be inducted in the MLB Hall of Fame. This is because the retired legend was the subject of an extensive investigation into sports betting many years ago. Rose was accused of betting on games, during his tenure as a baseball player and manager in MLB. As punishment, he is not able to be inducted, although many fans feel that rule should be changed.

Pete Rose had an outstanding career in MLB

Rose has a valid point when it comes to his stats. He put together one of the greatest careers ever in the MLB. He is the all-time leader in hits in Major League Baseball, with 4,256 hits. He played professionally for more than 20 years, slugging for the Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies, and Montreal Expos.

Rose is possibly most affiliated with the Reds. He played for two different stretches with the team, while also managing the club from 1984-1989. Rose won two World Series championships with the Reds, playing for what was known as the Big Red Machine. Rose also won a World Series playing with the Phillies in 1980.

The legendary player, who played positions in the infield as well as the outfield, holds several MLB records. This not only includes the most hits, but also the most singles and career-games played. Rose's tenure in the MLB was truly staggering, as he finished playing with 15,890 career plate appearances. That too is a Major League Baseball record.

Rose was the National League Rookie of the Year in 1963. He didn't stop playing until 1986. Rose was literally managing and playing for the Reds at the same time in 1984-86, which is totally unheard of today. To many fans, especially those who love the Reds, the retired player is a Hall of Famer already.

Time will tell if the rules change at some point in Rose's lifetime. It's clear that Rose would love a chance to see himself enshrined in Cooperstown.