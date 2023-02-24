The MLB rule changes are being implemented with Spring Training officially underway. On Friday, the pitch clock made its debut in the big leagues after being experienced in the minors previously. Here’s a look at the new pitch clock during the San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners game. Can you see it?

Your first look at MLB's pitch clock pic.twitter.com/L2iTEbDivV — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 24, 2023

This answers the question of where the pitch clock is going to be, and it’s more evident than many thought it would be. MLB fans were quick to react to the debut of the pitch clock, and many aren’t on board with the new rule addition.

Oh this is bad https://t.co/E58ULT4RVb — Jacob Weiss (@_JWeiss_) February 24, 2023

I HATE IT https://t.co/G7BM6dv2PP — ross giggins (@Perrywinkle_) February 24, 2023

I need more time with it but first gut feeling, I hate it! https://t.co/GVS4fyHwCl — pig_vig (@pig_vig) February 24, 2023

To fast… needs to be 25 seconds https://t.co/TGeMb7xVkA — Isiah “Zeek” Olavé 🎒 (@olavegetsactive) February 24, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Not gonna lie, the pitch clock gives me anxiety. pic.twitter.com/TpaAu6si2Q — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) February 24, 2023

With the new rule change, there are now 15 seconds between pitches, and that isn’t much time for either the pitcher or the batter. Nick Martinez, the Padres starting pitcher in this game, admitted he and the catcher have a go-to pitch for when the clock winds down, and that might be a regular thing across the MLB.

The 15-seconds feels rushed to some, and while some fans aren’t on board, others love this new rule as the MLB aims to shorten the time of games.

I love this. Just how it was when I was pitching, fast pace baby https://t.co/zmgNIjwZKI — Jeffrey Mejia (@jehmejia) February 24, 2023

I seem to be in the minority, but love the pitch clock. This at bat does seem extremely quick, but the pitcher isn’t even using half the clock. https://t.co/WjmgDV9H6q — Newt Clark (@NewtClark) February 24, 2023

We even saw the first pitch clock infraction on Padres slugger Manny Machado.

Now that we got our first look at the pitch clock, we see our first clock infraction Manny Machado started off his at-bat, 0-1 because he took too long to get into the box pic.twitter.com/pUcAdyZAkx — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 24, 2023

It will take some time for everybody to get used to these rule changes, but this should definitely pick up the pace of play across the MLB. Whether or not fans like this addition, this rule change appears to be here to stay, and more MLB rule changes could be implemented in the future.