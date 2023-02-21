The Los Angeles Angels will probably have a hard time preventing Shohei Ohtani from testing free agency. Nez Balelo, Shohei Ohtani’s agent, didn’t seem overly optimistic about the Angels’ chances of locking up Ohtani soon when asked on Monday if he was open to negotiating a contract extension during spring training.

“I’ve always been open to it,” Balelo said. “But there’s several layers to this one, and Shohei’s earned the right to play through the year, explore free agency, and we’ll see where it shakes out.”

Shohei Ohtani is in the final year of his contract with the Angels. Los Angeles will pay the two-way star a $30 million salary for the 2023 season. Ohtani could command the richest contract in MLB history.

Ohtani sidestepped questions about potentially signing an extension when he arrived at spring training.

“I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again — we’re taking one day at a time,” Balelo added. “I’m not putting the cart before the horse on this one.”

If Ohtani doesn’t sign an extension and hits free agency, MLB’s top spenders are expected to pursue the superstar. There are already rumors that the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets are preparing to make a big play for Ohtani in free agency.

The Angels have shot down speculation that they might trade Ohtani during the season. Los Angeles could re-think its stance if the Angels aren’t contenders this summer and it appears that Ohtani will head elsewhere next season.

Ohtani might look to join another team that gives him a better chance of winning a championship. The Angels haven’t made the playoffs since signing Ohtani for the 2018 season. Los Angeles has an eight-year playoff drought.

Ohtani was the runner-up for the 2022 AL MVP award and the fourth-place finisher in the 2022 AL Cy Young race. The Angels’ star hit 34 home runs and pitched to a 2.33 ERA.

In the 2021 season, Ohtani won the AL MVP award with 46 home runs, a .965 OPS and a 3.18 ERA.