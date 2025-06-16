The trade deadline in Major League Baseball is rapidly approaching, with just inside six weeks until the deadline hits. All over the league, teams that are in the playoff race are trying to improve their rosters for the final push. The Seattle Mariners are among that group, and the Baltimore Orioles are one team to watch in a potential deal with them.

Despite the excellence of Cal Raleigh, who is almost a shoo-in for a Silver Slugger spot and an All-Star bid this season, the Mariners have still struggled to score runs at times this year. Insert Orioles slugger Ryan O'Hearn, who is batting north of .300 so far this season with 10 home runs in 58 games.

O'Hearn could be exactly what the Mariners need in the middle of their lineup, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

“The Mariners are struggling for offense at first base (their group has a wRC+ of 90, 22nd among the 30 teams) and DH (24th in wRC+, at 89),” Olney wrote. “There is a clear need for a thumper, whether it's Ryan O'Hearn or Josh Naylor — or someone of that ilk. As with the Orioles a year ago, the Mariners' farm system is loaded, and (Mariners GM Jerry) Dipoto can present a buffet table of options to rival executives looking for a match.”

On the other side of the fence, the Orioles have had a very disappointing season. They are currently the worst team in the AL East by far and are 12 games out of the top spot, occupied by the New York Yankees. Their wild card prospects aren't much better, as they are six games out of the final postseason spot.

Last season, the Orioles were in much better shape and still decided to be sellers at the deadline before making the playoffs and losing in the Wild Card Round. That could be no different this season as Baltimore keeps one eye on the future.

“One way or another, (Orioles GM Mike) Elias has to start building a rotation for next season,” Olney wrote. “Maybe dealing Ryan O'Hearn and/or Cedric Mullins and others will help.”

Whether the Mariners actually pull the trigger on a big move like O'Hearn remains to be seen, but he could be exactly what they need in the middle of the lineup to start producing some more runs and contend with the Houston Astros at the top of the AL West.