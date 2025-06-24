The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Chicago White got a three-game series started on Monday night, and the Diamondbacks easily cruised to a convincing 10-0 victory. This one was never close as Arizona opened up the scoring in the first inning, and the White Sox were never able to make it competitive. It was a good win for the Diamondbacks, but there was some bad news as first baseman Josh Naylor left the game with discomfort in his shoulder.

“Josh Naylor exited tonight’s game due to right shoulder discomfort,” the Diamondbacks said in a post. “He is considered day to day.”

Josh Naylor did leave his mark on this game before he left, however, and he got the scoring started for the Diamondbacks in the first inning. Naylor hit a two-run double to right to make it 2-0 Arizona, and that ended up being the winning hit as the White Sox never scored.

This is Naylor's first season with the Diamondbacks, and it has been a good one. He is currently hitting .303 with an .823 OPS, and he has nine home runs and 49 RBIs on the year. Naylor is one of Arizona's best offensive weapons, so hopefully there is nothing wrong with his shoulder and he can make a quick return.

Naylor started his MLB career back in 2019 with the San Diego Padres. He was there for a little more than one season before going to the Cleveland Guardians in 2020. Naylor was in Cleveland through the 2024 season, and then he came to Arizona this past offseason.

With the win on Monday night, Josh Naylor and the Diamondbacks improved to 40-38 on the season. After a rough ending to May, they are playing much better this month as they just improved to 13-7 in June. Arizona is in the midst of a very promising stretch as it just finished a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies, and a series against the struggling Miami Marlins is up next. So far, the Diamondbacks are 3-1 in this nine-game stretch, and finishing 7-2 or 8-1 would be huge.

Arizona and Chicago will be back at it for Game 2 from Rate Field in the Windy City on Tuesday night at 6:40 CT before finishing the three-game series on Wednesday afternoon at 1:10. The Diamondbacks will get a day off to travel back home to Arizona as they will open their series against the Marlins on Friday night.