The Athletics will play at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento for multiple seasons. After their run in Oakland came to an end, they needed a place to play while their stadium in Vegas is constructed. Many fans do not trust owner John Fisher to complete the move. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred sternly said the Athletics will make the move from Sacramento to Vegas on time.

“I understand there seems to be some sense of doubt that persists out there, but [Athletics owner] John Fisher is completely committed to the process,” Manfred told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. “The building has been demolished, the site is available; they are on track for a 2028 opening. They’ve gone through the process of demonstrating that whether or not he takes local partners, he has the capacity to build the stadium. We're full speed ahead.”

The Tropicana Hotel on the Vegas Strip was blown up to make room for the new stadium. With the 2028 opening date quickly approaching, they must get the shovels in the ground quickly. Just look to Tampa Bay, where a hurricane and an election changed the outlook of their new stadium.

The Athletics were the butt of many jokes during the 2024 season. As they marched toward the end of the Oakland era, many held out hope it was not true. While they are going to be missed in Oakland, the franchise's future is much brighter in Vegas.

Athletics must ensure Vegas move happens on time

Fisher announced after the season that he is putting a quarter of the team up for sale. He is asking $500 million for 25% of the team while the Athletics did not have a home stadium. That is good news for fans sticking with the team, as Fisher wants to go into Vegas with an influx of cash. They have not spent on the team in recent years but must do so to become an attraction in Vegas.

The Athletics also should be improving their team this offseason. When asked about trading designated hitter Brent Rooker, general manager David Forst it down. Rooker is arbitration-eligible and a perfect candidate for a trade this offseason. But Forst wants to improve their team and Rooker should be part of the future.

It will be difficult for the Athletics to attract free agents while playing in a minor-league stadium. If they are going to improve while in Sacramento, it will have to be through trade.