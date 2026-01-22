Athletics fans continue to track the franchise’s impending move east to Las Vegas as questions linger around long term branding and the potential use of the Las Vegas Athletics name. Recent comments from DH and outfielder Brent Rooker have helped ease concerns during a pivotal stage of the relocation plan ahead of 2028.

The A’s organization remains in a transitional phase, currently playing its home games in West Sacramento as it prepares for a permanent move to Las Vegas. While trademark challenges persist, the franchise has consistently projected public confidence. That message has extended beyond the front office and into the clubhouse, where leadership has emphasized stability amid uncertainty.

Rooker, who recently signed the largest contract in franchise history, addressed the situation during an appearance on the Foul Territory Network. The segment, later shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), marked the first time a core player spoke publicly about the team’s new identity. The slugger's response conveyed calm reassurance rather than concern.

"I think we're pretty confident that the Athletics thing is going to work out."@Brent_Rooker25 doesn't anticipate the A's being renamed to the Las Vegas Strippers. 😂 pic.twitter.com/roRieTZMNu — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) January 22, 2026

Article Continues Below

In the video, the 31-year-old explained that the roster remains focused on performance rather than branding questions. He expressed confidence the matter would be resolved before the club officially arrives in Las Vegas. He added that players believe the name and direction will remain intact despite current uncertainty.

Those comments followed a ruling from the United States Patent and Trademark Office regarding the team proposed Las Vegas branding. Federal examiners denied applications for ‘Las Vegas Athletics' and ‘Vegas Athletics' citing a lack of distinctiveness. Officials referenced the club current temporary home in West Sacramento as part of the decision.

Despite the setback, the Athletics’ relocation plan continues without hesitation. Ownership has invested heavily in the roster, signaling a clear shift away from the franchise’s past cost-cutting narratives. Rooker’s five-year extension, along with deals for Lawrence Butler and the addition of Luis Severino, reflects that commitment.

The veteran's reassurance carries weight as he represents continuity during change. As the 2028 relocation timeline advances, maintaining a recognizable identity remains central to fan trust, and his confidence reflects internal belief that the brand will be protected.