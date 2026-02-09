The New York Yankees and Athletics made a trade on Monday. According to Bob Nightengale, the Yankees have acquired infielder Max Schuemann from the Athletics for right-handed pitcher Luis Burgos.

The Yankees are bringing in an infielder who has major league experience with the A's for two seasons, 2024 and 2025. In 2024, Schuemann batted .220 with an OPS of .619. He smashed seven home runs and drove in 34 RBIs. His issue was striking out, as he K'd up 119 times in 133 games. In 2025, that improved as in 100 games, he K'd up only 35 times. He had fewer than half of his ABs from 2024, and Schuemann was unable to produce at the level he had hoped. He batted .197 with two homers and 13 RBIs. The 28-year-old will try to become a contributor with the Yankees.

Luis Burgos has a career 3.39 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and 8.02 K/9 in 79.2 innings in his minor-league career.

Here are the following transactions after the trade.

“To make room on the 40-man roster, the Yankees have designated OF Yanquiel Fernández for assignment.

Additionally, the Yankees outrighted RHP Dom Hamel and INF Braden Shewmake off the Major League roster and onto the roster of Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Hamel and Shewmake have been invited to 2026 Major League spring training as non-roster invitees.”

A fun fact about Schuemann is that he now becomes the second player from Kalamazoo, Michigan, to play for the Yankees. The first being none other than Derek Jeter.

Last weekend, the Yankees brought back Paul Goldschmidt. The former superstar hitter is aiming to play a big part in the 2026 expectations for the Yankees.