The Athletics have made a couple of pitching moves of late, which the team officially announced on Tuesday, including the signing of a veteran reliever following their move on Aaron Civale.

“The A's have signed RHP Scott Barlow and RHP Aaron Civale to one-year deals. To clear spots on the 40-man roster, the A’s have designated RHP Grant Holman and RHP Mitch Spence for assignment,” the A's shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Barlow is an additional asset to the Athletics' bullpen. In 2025, the 33-year-old Barlow suited up for the Cincinnati Reds and made 75 appearances, putting up a 4.21 ERA and a 4.70 FIP. Although he walks batters at a high rate (career 10.8%), he balances it out with his ability to strike out hitters (career 27.6 K%).

The 30-year-old Civale, on the other hand, has been on quite a journey in the big leagues, as he is now on his fifth team since parting ways with the Cleveland Guardians in 2023. After his stint with Cleveland, Civale has suited up for the Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs.

He most recently pitched for the Cubs, making five appearances and going 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA through 13.0 innings pitched. Civale also made a lone appearance in the 2025 MLB postseason. So far in his career in the big leagues, the 30-year-old Civale has gone 43-44 with a 4.14 ERA and 4.25 FIP to go along with a 1.209 WHIP through 140 mound appearances (135 starts) and 738.1 innings.

With the Athletics, Civale can be expected to be part of the club's 2026 rotation that likely will be anchored by Luis Severino.