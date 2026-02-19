When the 2028 Summer Olympics come around, baseball will be making its official return. With the tournament set to be held at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has expressed his interest in managing.

He isn't the only one who wants to be on the coaching staff. As Team USA deliberates how exactly to craft the team, Athletics manager Mark Kotsay has made his pitch to join, via Foul Territory.

“I know Doc has already thrown his name in the hat to manage that club,” Kotsay said. “‘Hey Doc, if you're watching this or hearing this, bring me on your staff.' I'd love that opportunity.”

A's manager Mark Kotsay would LOVE to be part of Team USA's coaching staff if the opportunity materializes in the 2028 Olympics. "Doc, if you're watching this, bring me on your staff." 👀 pic.twitter.com/QceU6arPam — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 19, 2026

As a player, Kotsay won the bronze medal with Team USA at the 1996 Olympics. Coming back as a manager would be a full circle moment. It would also show that his work with the Athletics has been a success. The team has gone 255-393 under his tenure. However, the team has put much more focus into their Las Vegas move than actually winning. Still, the A's took a step forward with their 76-86 record in 2025.

Entering 2026, Kotsay will be trying to lead the Athletics to even more success. He at least knows his lineup is filled with burgeoning stars such as Nick Kurtz and Jacob Wilson.

By 2028, the Athletics are expected to be moved into their new home in Las Vegas. There then could come a new, further emphasis on winning. That year, Kotsay could also be on Dave Roberts' Olympics coaching staff. Both situations would give Kotsay a real opportunity to prove what he brings to the table.