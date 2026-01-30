The Athletics did not have the season they wanted, but there were some positive things to take away from the year. One of those things was the play of Jacob Wilson, who had a spectacular rookie season. It looks like the Athletics noticed that, and wasted no time giving him a contract extension, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“BREAKING: Shortstop Jacob Wilson and the Athletics are in agreement on a seven-year, $70 million contract extension that includes an eighth-year club option, sources tell ESPN. Wilson, 23, finished second in AL Rookie of the Year voting last season after hitting .311/.355/.444,” Passan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Not only did Wilson finish second in Rookie of the Year voting, but he was second to Aaron Judge for the batting title with a .311 average. After his first full season in the Majors, there's no doubt that Wilson is looking to improve on his skills, and he already has a goal of getting stronger.

“It’s definitely been the main focus for the last couple of offseasons now,” Wilson said via Marti Gallegos of MLB.com. Being able to grow into my body a little bit more and put on more muscle. I’ve been at the A’s facility for the entire offseason now, working with the strength staff to get stronger and prepare my body for the long season ahead.”

Wilson was the sixth overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, but came onto the scene this past season and was an All-Star. He showed a set of several different skills last season, and the hope is that he keeps working on those skills going into next season.

It would benefit the Athletics, who finished last season with a 76-86 record and fourth place in the American League West.