The Athletics claimed infielder Andy Ibanez off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, the team announced. The A's also designated infielder Max Schuemann for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

The move comes shortly after the Dodgers claimed catcher Ben Rortvedt off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds. Rortvedt won a World Series championship with the Dodgers in 2025 before ending up with the Reds this offseason. Now, he is set to return to LA.

However, losing Ibanez is far from ideal. The Dodgers previously designated him for assignment to make room on their 40-man roster. LA was seemingly hopeful that he would not get claimed, but the Athletics ultimately decided to add the infielder.

The A's have been busy signing their young players to contract extensions this offseason. It would not be surprising to see the Athletics make another move or two before spring training. The Ibanez addition should not be overlooked, however.

What Andy Ibanez brings to Athletics

Ibanez, 32, brings veteran experience to the Athletics. He has previously spent time at the MLB level with the Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers. In 2025, Ibanez appeared in 91 games with Detroit, hitting .239/.301/.352 during that span. For his career, Ibanez has slashed .254/.305/.389.

Ibanez ended up in MLB free agency this offseason and later signed with the Dodgers. The Dodgers' recent move to designate him for assignment ultimately led to the Athletics' waiver claim.

The move could benefit Ibanez, who may be able to play a role with the MLB squad in 2026.