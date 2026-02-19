Having a lineup that features both the Rookie of the Year and runner-up, the Athletics are hopeful that they're building towards a much brighter future. The A's have now turned to the past for some extra guidance moving forward.

Bob Melvin has been hired as a special assistant, the team announced. He is re-joining the franchise after leaving back in 2021.

Melvin spent 11 years managing the then Oakland Athletics from 2011-2021. The team went 853-764 under his watch, making the playoffs six times. While they never advanced by the American League Division Series, Melvin had the A's as perennial contenders throughout his tenure; beyond the 2015-2017.

When the San Diego Padres came calling, Melvin decided to take their managerial opening. He lasted two years at the gig, making the playoffs once. From 2024-25, Melvin served as manager of the San Francisco Giants.

But now, all roads have led back to the Athletics. Things are much different this time around. The A's are getting ready to make their transition to Las Vegas. Still, the 2025 season showed plenty of promise.

Nick Kurtz and Jacob Wilson look to be lineup staples. Tyler Soderstrom just signed an extension and Shea Langeliers might be next. Denzel Clarke and Lawrence Butler have plenty of potential in the outfielder while Brent Rooker and Jeff McNeil offer solid veteran bats. The pitching staff is a work in progress, but the A's lineup will be a scary sight for most pitchers.

Melvin will now have an opportunity to see how the Athletics operate up close. While he will be working in the front office, the long-time manger will surely have some advice for A's boss Mark Kotsay.