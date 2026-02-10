As the Athletics try to get back into contention, their lineup is filled with plenty of potent bats. However, figuring out their pitching rotation is still a work in progress.

The A's have now added another name to the mix, signing Aaron Civale to a one-year contract, via Jon Heyman of The New York Post. He is set to make $6 million guaranteed with another $1.5 million available in incentives.

Attracting top flight pitchers will be difficult for the A's as long as they are playing at Sutter Heath Park. They were able to sign Luis Severino last season, but it took a $67 million contract. Until they're fully moved into their new home in Las Vegas, the Athletics will need to pay a premium for pitching.

By then though, the franchise is hopeful they're at least a respected free agency landing spot. With both Nick Kurtz, the eventual winner, and Jacob Wilson both being Rookie of the Year finalists, they know the future is bright. During the 2026 season, the A's are continuing to bridge the gap before their expected 2028 debut in Las Vegas.

Civale will now help their cause. As a veteran on a solid contract, he will be expected to play a key role in the rotation. The right-hander spent his 2025 campaign playing for three different teams. Over 23 games overall, Civale held a 4.85 ERA and an 88/33 K/BB ratio. Throughout his entire seven-year MLB career, the righty has pitched to a 4.14 ERA and a 665/203 K/BB ratio.

The Athletics will look to surprise the league with their newfound offensive prowess. Civale will now try to help the pitching staff make similar strides.