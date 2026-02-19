As the Athletics continuing building to a brighter future, they signed both Jacob Wilson and Tyler Soderstrom to contract extensions. They might not be the only sluggers getting a new deal from the A's.

First baseman Nick Kurtz is coming off of a Rookie of the Year campaign. Athletics manager Mark Kotsay didn't shy away from the fact Kurtz could now be next in line for an extension, via Foul Territory.

“There's an opportunity and a chance, for sure,” Kotsay said.

“The sky is the limit for this kid,” he continued. “This kid is special. He's so humble. I feel blessed to have a chance to be a part of this guy's career.”

Selected in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft, it didn't take long for Kurtz to make his leap to the major leagues. Once he did, the first baseman made his mark as one of the best young sluggers in the league. Over his first 117 games, Kurtz hit .290 with 36 home runs and 86 RBIs.

Heading into the 2026 season, Kurtz will lead a lineup that is brimming with talent. Alongside Wilson and Soderstrom, Lawrence Butler, Denzel Clarke and Max Muncy all have shown flashes of brilliance. On the flip side, Jeff McNeil and Brent Rooker offer strong veteran bats.

Of everyone in the lineup though, all eyes will be on Kurtz when he steps up to the plate. While they're still playing in Sacramento, the Athletics will want his kind of talent in the lineup when they move to Las Vegas. A long-term contract extension ensures Kurtz wouldn't be leaving the A's anytime soon.