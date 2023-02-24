The MLB is undergoing many changes for the 2023 season that Commissioner Rob Manfred hopes will reinvigorate fans’ love for the game while also attracting new and younger viewers as well. One rule that is not changing, though, is the league’s strict policies on the “sticky stuff.” MLB pitchers are unlikely to welcome the news.

In fact, umpires have been urged to crack down even more. Many pitchers them have likely been pushed to their limits already after two years of being monitored for illegal substances. Inspections have been relatively routine and hasty in the past, but pitchers can now expect more complete examinations of their hands done at random times, according to Jayson Stark of The Athletic.

Additionally, umpires will be given more discretion to inspect “caps, gloves and belts” after refraining from such practices last season. The war on the “sticky stuff” does not only serve the purpose of preserving the integrity of the game, something that has been somewhat under attack since the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal in 2017. The league also feels it can better sell its product when there is a healthy does of offense.

Dismal batting averages and a declining output of power is not the sales pitch they want to bring forth to the aforementioned youthful fans they are targeting. Pitchers might not be so inclined to accept the MLB’s viewpoint, however. After all, their lives are already being made more difficult with the implementation of the pitching clock. Many baseball players are known to be creatures of habit and strictly adhere to their routine. Veteran hurlers could take some time to adjust on the mound.

Now, MLB pitchers might also need to adjust their tempers as frustrations are bound to build following this directive.