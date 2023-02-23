Out of the Park Baseball 24 (OOTP 24) has just been announced and it’s coming to challenge the MLB gaming meta within just the next month.

Out of the Park Baseball 24 Release Date: March 24, 2023

OOTP returns this year with Out of the Park Baseball 24, the next evolution of the award-winning MLB strategy game featuring endless scenarios and comprehensive player access. The game is set to be released on March 24, 2023, on PC through Steam and Epic Games Store. Pre-orders are now open, with the game having a 10% discount until its launch. Pre-ordering the game gives players access to a bonus Perfect Team Gold Pack, as well as a three-day early access to the game on March 21, 2023.

OOTP 24 shoots a bullet past first base with new crowd models and overhauled 3D animations for fielding, pitching, running, and batting. The lead runner advances to second thanks to powerful mid-game analytics, swing predictions, and the new action replay. With improved AI and challenging new choices in franchise mode, the bases are loaded. And the whole squad rounds home with the mega-popular Perfect Team mode’s biggest improvements ever.

“The sweeping upgrades to OOTP 24 are about empowering our fans with the fantasy of managing their own professional baseball team, complete with all its unique challenges,” says Com2uS Director of Business Development Richard Grisham. “Players will hold the team’s fate in their hands, from satisfying their owner’s ever-changing needs to facing the fiercest trade and contract negotiations ever. No two seasons, deals, or disputes should ever play out the same—just like real-life baseball.”

“Out of the Park continues to deliver an immersive GM experience showing a side of baseball most fans never get to see, plus the meaningful choices and on-field action they crave,” says MLB Senior Vice President of Games & VR Jamie Leece. “Plus, this year’s improved on-the-field presentation lets fans feel the game like never before, adding emotional weight and incredible payoff to off-field decision-making. And we can’t wait to see their reaction when OOTP 24 debuts legendary players as you’ve never seen them before.”

“Being a baseball fan is all about self-expression, and Perfect Team takes that to new heights by letting players unite their favorite players on the same dream team,” says MLB Players, Inc. Managing Director Evan Kaplan. “Throughout the season, OOTP 24 players will test their mettle in Perfect Team’s new entry-fee tournaments and daily Live challenges.”

In the coming weeks, baseball fans can tune into official social channels for first looks at franchise mode and show-stopping reveals for Perfect Team. Catch livestreams, dev team interviews, and podcasts leading up to launch, and stay current on the latest updates surrounding Out of the Park Baseball 24, by following Out of the Park Developments on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, and Discord.