MLB Hall-of-Famer Wade Boggs was healthy enough to complete an 18-year career in the big leagues. However, the Boston Red Sox legend has an unfortunate update.

Boggs announced on Saturday that he has prostate cancer, via his social media.

“I’ve never been a goal oriented person but with the strength and support of my family and my faith in God I’m going to ring that damn bell 💪🏻🙏 #positiveattitude,” Boggs said.

Boggs, who was inducted into Cooperstown in 2005, played from 1982-99. The 12-time All-Star won the World Series with the New York Yankees in 1996, finishing with a career .328 batting average and 3,1010 hits with 118 homers an 1,014 RBI.

Boggs’ “ring the bell” comment is a reference to a popular tradition that cancer patients have of ringing a bell once they beat the disease.

Wade Boggs isn’t the only MLB legend to battle cancer

Boggs’ fellow 2005 Hall-of-Fame classman Ryne Sandberg announced in August that he beat his own case of prostate cancer, via Instagram.

“Rang the Bell this morning! WE did it, WE won! What a Dream Team, family, doctors, friends, nurses, fans who supported myself and Margaret through the last 8 months!” Sandberg said. “We feel so blessed from all the love, prayers and thoughts and positive words that have come our way! Modern medicine has come along way so once again early detection is important. Annual doctor visits! Time to celebrate! 🎉 🦏👊🏻 #godisgood”

Sandberg played 16 years in the league as a second baseman for the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs. The 10-time All-Star won the NL MVP award in 1984, and his No. 23 jersey was retired by the Cubs.

Boggs posted a prostate cancer patient guide accompanying his caption on X, formerly known as “Twitter.” The MLB Hall of Fame posted its well wishes, via social media.

“Sending our well wishes to @ChickenMan3010 as he battles prostate cancer,” the organization said. “We’re with you every step of the way, Wade!”