The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers are set to play Game 3 of the NLDS on Tuesday night. The series shifts to San Diego after Game 2 got out of hand on Sunday night. Dodger fans were throwing baseballs and trash onto the field toward Jurickson Profar and Fernando Tatis Jr. Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reported that everyone will be eligible to play on Tuesday.

“MLB is not expected to discipline anyone for anything that happened in Game 2 of the Dodgers-Padres series,” Shaikin posted on social media.

The bottom of the seventh inning was delayed because the fans threw objects onto the field. Later on, Manny Machado became involved. A video surfaced of him hurling a baseball toward the Dodgers dugout. LA's manager Dave Roberts called the video “unsettling.”

Now, the focus can shift back to baseball. The bitter rivals are locked at one after two games of the National League Division Series.

Padres and Dodgers expected to keep fierce series rolling

Just because Sunday's events are behind them does not mean that the series will cool off. Tatis celebrated his way around the bases after a ninth-inning home run once the game was decided. While the Dodgers may not throw at him because it is the postseason, don't think they will forget about that.

The Padres will have their raucous crowd behind them and Michael King on the mound in the pivotal Game 3 matchup. King was spectacular in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series, hurling seven innings and striking out 14 Braves. He looks to continue his spectacular start to the postseason against the Dodgers.

Freddie Freeman is a question mark heading into the game. The former MVP is nursing an injured ankle that Roberts says is still sore. The Padres must take advantage of this hole in the otherwise-strong lineup.