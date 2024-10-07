The San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in the midst of a heated National League Division Series, and the Padres evened things up on Sunday night with a convincing 10-2 win at Dodger Stadium.

Predictably, the series is heating up and emotions are high in the matchup between two teams that don't like each other very much. During Game 2, Padres third baseman Manny Machado and Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty started going at it. Later in the game, the Dodgers fans got involved when one fan threw a baseball in the direction of Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar in the outfield.

The game was delayed and the players huddled up, and another fan threw a ball onto the field. After the game, Profar urged his home fans in San Diego not to follow suit when the series travels to Petco Park for Games 3 and 4, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

“I can’t wait to play in front of our fans,” Profar said, per Rosenthal. “I urge them not to throw stuff.”

Profar also said that he was “upset” by the whole incident and reiterated that the San Diego fans shouldn't do the same.

The Padres responded to the seventh-inning stoppage in a big way, crushing four home runs in the game's final two innings to put the game away and even the series up at one game apiece.

Will Jurickson Profar incident fire up Padres?

The Padres were fired up on Sunday night, setting an immediate tone that they were ready to respond to their narrow loss in Game 1 and even the series back up. Fernando Tatis Jr. homered to get the scoring started in the first inning, and the Padres never looked back.

After Dodgers fans threw a ball at Jurickson Profar, the Friars really got fired up. Profar was visibly shaken up, rampaging on a tirade against teammates, umpires, and anybody else who would listen. San Diego had a team meeting on the field, led by Manny Machado and manager Mike Shildt, and then they turned up the dial. Yu Darvish got out of the seventh inning despite the delay, and the bats slammed the door on Game 2.

Center fielder Jackson Merrill hit the first home run, and was quickly followed by Xander Bogaerts in the eighth inning. In the ninth, Kyle Higashioka mashed his third homer of the playoffs, and Tatis tacked on his second big fly of the night.

The Padres responded to the incident in a positive way during Game 2, using it as fuel to add more runs onto the board. It remains to be seen if they can carry that fire into the rest of the series, but if it looks anything like the final two innings on Sunday night, then watch out.