MLB Odds: 2022 MLB Playoffs Cheat Sheet

The 2022 MLB Postseason is upon us and there are four games that will be taking place this weekend. Let’s continue our MLB playoffs odds series with a breakdown of everything you need to know heading into Wild Card Weekend and the rest of the postseason.

The four matchups this weekend will be exciting to watch. First, The AL Central Division winners Cleveland Guardians will host the Tampa Bay Rays to get things going. That will be followed by the NL Central Division winners St. Louis Cardinals hosting the Philadelphia Phillies. Then, the Toronto Blue Jays will host the Seattle Mariners in a battle between two very young squads. Finally, what should be the most anticipated matchup of Wild Card weekend will be the San Diego Padres heading to the Big Apple to take on the New York Mets.

The Houston Astros and New York Yankees wait for the winner of the AL matchups while the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves await the results of the NL games. It’s the best time of the year to be a fan of baseball and FanDuel has many different prop bets that you can look forward to.

Here are the MLB playoffs odds for the 2022 postseason, courtesy of FanDuel.

2022 World Series – Exact Matchup/Results

Right now, the odds for the New York Mets and New York Yankees to meet in the 2022 World Series is currently (+1900). That is a great bargain to start with as two of the most popular teams in the league have a very good shot at accomplishing this. Earlier in the season, this was sitting around (+800-900) as the Mets were leading the NL East Division for quite some time. However, now that the Braves jumped them and took the division, the Mets’ path to glory is more difficult. They will host the San Diego Padres for the Wild Card round, and if they take them down then they head to Los Angeles with a battle with the 111-win Dodgers. Those two matchups won’t be easy.

The Yankees await the matchup between the Rays and Guardians and should be able to beat either of those two in a 5-game series. With the odds at (+1900), throwing down $100 for a chance at $2k is worth it.

The Mets and Yankees are currently the only exact matchup provided by FanDuel. However, they lost every possible outcome and result and there are some that are eye-opening.

Likely scenarios

Dodgers to beat Astros (+800)

Dodgers to beat Yankees (+950)

Astros to beat Dodgers (+1000)

Astros to beat Braves (+1300)

Yankees to beat Dodgers (+1700)

Yankees to beat Braves (+2000)

Braves to beat Yankees (+1700)

Braves to beat Astros (+1800)

Higher risk scenarios

Dodgers to beat Blue Jays (+2400)

Astros to beat Mets (+2700)

Mets to beat Yankees (+3200)

Yankees to beat Mets (+4300)

Braves to beat Blue Jays (+4500)

Let’s start with the likely scenario for the MLB playoffs and the rematch between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers. That is a very likely WS matchup and one that would probably upset many baseball fans. MLB fans aren’t fond of the Astros and the Dodgers just won a World Series back in 2020. It’s safe to say many fans want to see a different matchup as those two have been in the World Classic a few times over the last five seasons. However, the Dodgers and Astros are the top two teams in baseball and are loaded with talent. Either way you look at the result, (+800 or +1000) is a good bet.

The Braves and Yankees have a solid shot to make it as well. The Yankees started the season as the top team in baseball but really slowed down toward the end of the year. Aaron Judge broke the AL home run record with 62 and will be a tough out in these playoffs. As for the Braves, well, we all know what happened last season. You can not count this team out even with all the injuries they are dealing with. Any result you take the Braves to win between the Astros, Yankees, or even Blue Jays would be a great bet to make.

2022 World Series – Winning Division

NL West: (+240)

NL East: (+250)

NL Central: (+2500)

AL West: (+340)

AL East: (+300)

AL Central: (+3000)

The Dodgers and Padres being in the MLB playoffs give the NL West the best odds. This is mainly because the Dodgers are the top team in the game right now. However, don’t sleep on the Padres. With Juan Soto and Manny Machado at the dish with Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, and Joe Musgrove all pitching well … they could sneak up as we have seen Wild Card teams do it before.

The NL East contains two 100- win teams in the Braves and Mets. Either one of those two could take home the trophy but it’s hard to repeat. The Phillies found their way into the postseason and with a healthy Bryce Harper, anything is possible. If their pitching can step up then the Phillies could upset the Cardinals. The NL Central contains just the Cardinals which is way the odds are not in this division’s favor.

The AL West contains the Astros and Mariners which are two very good teams. I expect one of these two teams to make a tough push for the title. Even though the Astros lost Carlos Correa, they are still one of the most well-rounded rosters in the game.

The AL East contains three teams as well just as the NL East does. The Yankees, Blue Jays, and Rays all have experience and the ability to make noise. They have the best odds as it seems at least one of these three teams will at least be in the ALCS. That leaves the Guardians. Cleveland shocked a lot of people with their play in the second half of the season and they deserve to be where they are at. Don’t sleep on them either.

MLB Playoffs: Darkhorse World Series Winner

Los Angeles Dodgers: (+300)

Houston Astros: (+380)

Atlanta Braves: (+500)

New York Yankees: (+500)

New York Mets: (+950)

Toronto Blue Jays: (+1700)

Tampa Bay Rays: (+2000)

St. Louis Cardinals: (+2500)

Philadelphia Phillies: (+2500)

Cleveland Guardians: (+3000)

Seattle Mariners: (+3000)

San Diego Padres: (+3500)

I will give two dark horses from each conference. For the AL, the Toronto Blue Jays are a team that can really make some noise. They contain elite pitching as well as hitting that can go a long way. They have the experience to get the job done. Alec Manoah, Kevin Gausman, and Jose Berrios are all elite pitchers even though Berrios had an off year. Offensively, Vlad Guererro Jr., Bo Bichette, Matt Chapman, George Springer, Teoscar Hernandez, and Alejandro Kirk make up a lethal lineup. They added Whit Merrifield to the club as well at the trade deadline and have a lot of depth. At (+1700), that is a great reward to be a part of if the Jays shock the world.

For the NL, the St. Louis Cardinals (+2500) is my sleeper team. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina are retiring after this season and you know the team is trying to end with a bang. Those two have arguably been two of the greatest players to ever play. Outside of them, Paul Goldschmidt will be locking up his first MVP award. Nolan Arenado also had an MVP-caliber season to really give the Cardinals some much-needed pop. The starting pitching is what will need to step up if they want to win it all. Jose Quintana came over at the deadline and has given them a huge boost. If he, Adam Wainwright, and Mike Mikolas pitch well, then don’t be shocked if you see the Red Birds take home another title.