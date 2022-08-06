The Los Angeles Angels take on the Seattle Mariners in Game 2 of a doubleheader. Check out our MLB odds series for our Angels Mariners prediction and pick.

Reid Detmers goes to the bump for the Angels, while Chris Flexen will start for the Mariners.

Reid Detmers has a 3.62 ERA, but that number doesn’t mean a lot right now. What means a lot more is that Detmers — whose season ERA was 4.66 on June 21 and then missed the next two and a half weeks — has been a completely different pitcher since returning to the Angels’ rotation on July 8. He posted a 1.13 ERA in July — 24 innings pitched, three earned runs allowed, no home runs allowed — and has pitched like the man who no-hit the Tampa Bay Rays on May 10. It has been great to see a man do something special, get roughed up, and then bounce back, thereby legitimizing his no-hitter in a very real sense and showing he has the stuff of a high-level pitcher.

George Kirby was originally listed as the starter for this game as of Friday night, but on Saturday morning, he got moved to Game 1 of this doubleheader. Chris Flexen will start Game 2 instead.

Flexen has a 3.73 ERA for the year, but he is steadily improving. He registered a 5.47 ERA in the month of May. He slightly improved in June, notching a 4.09 ERA. In July, he soared. His ERA checked in at 1.95. Flexen pitched 27 2/3 innings in July, giving up just six earned runs. He has been a big part of the Mariners’ summer surge into playoff contention. The one thing he still needs to improve on: walks. Flexen walked 12 hitters in his 27 2/3 July innings. He has to establish a much lower walks-per-nine-innings rate if he is to maintain the standard of performance which will give the Mariners their first playoff berth since the 2001 season.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Angels-Mariners MLB odds.

MLB Odds: Angels-Mariners Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-176)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 7 (-122)

Under: 7 (+100)

Why The Angels Could Cover the Spread

The Angels play well in Seattle. They won four of five games from the Mariners in a June trip to the Pacific Northwest, and they won the opener of this weekend series on Friday night. Moreover, an Angel team which has been aimless and wayward for much of the past month has some bad blood with the Mariners, flowing from a brawl between the two teams from June. If there is one team the Angels might get up for — and raise their game against — over the two remaining months of the season, the Mariners are that team. The Angels are almost certain to lose a majority of their remaining games, but they might play a mean and wicked spoiler against the M’s in Seattle.

Also worth noting: Reid Detmers is pitching brilliantly right now. That certainly matters.

Why The Mariners Could Cover the Spread

After losing Friday night to the Angels, you know the Mariners are going to be a little ticked off on Saturday in this doubleheader. It’s true that you won’t know the outcome of Game 1 until roughly 7 p.m. Eastern, 4 p.m. Pacific (give or take half an hour), but even if the Mariners win Game 1, they shouldn’t be complacent when they play the nightcap of this day-night double-dip. Flexen is pitching really well, enough to offset how well Detmers is dealing for the Angels.

Also — and this is a big one — Seattle power hitter Mitch Haniger is expected to be available for this game, per Seattle Times Mariner reporter Ryan Divish.

Mitch Haniger said he’s going to be activated from the IL to play in tonight’s game. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) August 6, 2022

Haniger gives the M’s a big bat they desperately need.

Final Angels-Mariners Prediction & Pick

The Mariners are a much better team. They get Mitch Haniger back. Chris Flexen is pitching well. This looks like a pretty clear-cut play to make.

Final Angels-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5