MLB Odds: Braves vs. Giants prediction, odds, pick – 9/13/2022

The Atlanta Braves take on the San Francisco Giants. Check out our MLB odds series for our Braves Giants prediction and pick.

Kyle Wright goes to the mound for the Braves, while Jakob Junis gets the ball for the Giants.

Kyle Wright, from June 24 through Aug. 31, made 11 starts. In those 11 starts, he gave up more than three earned runs only once and more than two earned runs only twice. He had been rolling along, and his season ERA was lowered to 2.85. Then, out of nowhere, in his most recent start, he got crushed for eight runs in four innings by the light-hitting Oakland Athletics. A logical person would assume this was an aberrational occurrence, a random bad start with no larger warning signs attached to it. Wright needs to pitch well here to make sure his confidence isn’t dented before October, when the Braves will compete in a playoff series and try to defend their World Series championship. Wright is 17-5 on the season, so he shouldn’t let one bad game derail him.

Jakob Junis has a 3.98 ERA. Pitching at the back end of the San Francisco rotation, Junis has done a serviceable job. When a back-end starter has an ERA under four runs, that’s the minimum standard of what a team is looking for. It’s not tremendous, but it’s competent and professional, and it reduces strain on a bullpen and a staff over the course of a full season. Junis, in his most recent outing last Thursday against the Brewers (in Game 1 of a doubleheader), allowed back-to-back RBI doubles in one inning, and nothing more. He gave the Giants several solid innings on a day when they needed length in their rotation. San Francisco has to be happy with Junis’ development and hopes he can build on his work this year by improving in 2023.

Why The Braves Could Cover the Spread

The Braves badly need this game. They missed a chance to gain on the New York Mets Monday night, getting shut down by San Francisco starter Alex Cobb in a 3-2 loss. The Braves have lost three games in a row for just the second time since June 29. They have not lost four in a row at any point since June 29. The odds say the Braves are going to bounce back and win this game. Kyle Wright is attempting to become the first 18-game winner for the Braves since Russ Ortiz in 2003. He has received good run support in 2022. After Atlanta failed to support Spencer Strider on Monday, expect the team to score well against Junis, who is decent but hardly a high-end arm for San Francisco.

Why The Giants Could Cover the Spread

The Giants have unexpectedly won three games in a row. That hasn’t happened a whole lot this year, but this team is playing great baseball. What added to the impressive nature of Monday’s 3-2 win over the Braves is that the Giants got into town very late after playing a Sunday Night Baseball game in Chicago against the Cubs. Despite the late night and the lack of a full amount of sleep, San Francisco cooled off a hot Atlanta team. That bodes well for this game on Tuesday, now that the Giants have been able to get more rest for this contest.

Final Braves-Giants Prediction & Pick

The Braves will know what the Mets have done when they start this game. Either way, they know they need to win. Given that Atlanta hasn’t lost four games in a row at any point over the last several months, this is a good time to bet on the Braves.

