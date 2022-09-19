The Chicago Cubs will travel to take on the Miami Marlins in the first game of a three-game series on Monday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Cubs-Marlins prediction and pick, laid out below.

Chicago has struggled to a 62-84 record this season, which is good for third place in the NL Central and puts them officially out of playoff contention. The team has fallen from the heights of their 2016 curse-breaking championship. Now, the team and their fans are staring down the barrel of a long rebuild.

Miami is also struggling mightily this season, with a 60-87 record that places them in fourth place in the NL East. Miami made the playoffs in a shortened 2020 season, yet have not been able to build on that momentum in the seasons following.

Here are the Cubs-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Marlins Odds

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-192)

Miami Marlins: -1.5 (+158)

Over: 7 (+100)

Under: 7 (-120)

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

Chicago will send veteran lefty Wade Miley to the mound in this one. Miley has spent large chunks of his season on the Injured List this season, making just six starts. Miley has pitched to a 2.89 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 28 innings. Batters have hit just .204 against Miley this season. Against Miley’s fastball and slider, batters have hit a combined .077 against the two pitches.

Chicago’s bullpen has been decimated since the trade deadline. Simply, the group is undermanned and overworked. Brandon Hughes, a rookie lefty, is the best option remaining in the group. Hughes has pitched to a 3.25 ERA in 52.2 innings, striking out 63 batters. Batters are hitting .194 against Hughes. Hughes has struck out 29 percent of the batters he has faced, ranking in the 84th percentile in the league.

Patrick Wisdom leads the team with 22 home runs, adding 25 doubles and 59 RBI. Ian Happ is enjoying arguably the best offensive season of his career, leading the team with 38 doubles and 67 RBI, hitting 17 home runs with a .273/.346/.453 slash line. Rookie Christopher Morel has impressed in his 99 games with the club, hitting 13 home runs and 16 doubles while stealing ten bases. Nico Hoerner leads the team with a .291 batting average and 18 stolen bases, hitting nine home runs and 21 doubles. Seiya Suzuki has hit 13 home runs and 22 doubles with nine stolen bases in his first season in the United States. Chicago ranks third in the league with 98 stolen bases.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

Miami will send Edward Cabrera to the mound in this one. In his 11 starts this season, Cabrera has gone 5-3 with a 2.70 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 60 innings. Cabrera has struck out 25.8 percent of the batters he has faced, ranking in the 70th percentile in the league. Against Cabrera’s changeup and curveball, batters have combined to hit below .200 and struck out 38 times in 124 at-bats.

Miami’s bullpen ranks 21st in the league with a 4.19 ERA with 526 strikeouts in 503 innings. Lefty Steven Okert has been the best option in the bullpen, with a 2.50 ERA in 58 appearances, striking out 61 batters in 50.1 innings. Dylan Floro has been solid, with a 3.45 ERA in 44.1 innings.

Miami’s offense has been devastated by injuries, specifically to Jorge Soler and Jazz Chisholm, who both have missed more than half of the season. Soler and Chisholm both were ruled out for the season recently. The two combined for 27 home runs in 132 games, leaving gaping holes in the middle of the lineup. Jesus Aguilar, who led the team with 15 home runs, now suits up for Baltimore after Miami released the slugger. Jesus Sanchez leads all active Marlins with 13 home runs. Garrett Cooper leads the team with 30 doubles, hitting nine home runs with a .260 batting average. Jon Berti leads all of baseball with 34 stolen bases, adding 15 doubles. Miami is second in the league with 114 stolen bases.

Final Cubs-Marlins Prediction & Pick

Do not expect a ton of offense in this one.

Final Cubs-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Miami -1.5 (+158), under 7 (-120)