The Arizona Diamondbacks are on the road to take on the St. Louis Cardinals in a three game series. Take a look at our MLB odds series as we hand out a Diamondbacks-Cardinals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Diamondbacks are coming off a series loss in Miami. This was their first series loss of the year, but they are the early division leader in the National League West. In the series with the Marlins, Corbin Carroll was the Diamonbacks best hitter. He was 5-12 with two doubles and a home run. Christian Walker added three hits of his own, including a double. Lourdes Gurriel Jr and Pavin Smith each hit a double in the series as well. Zac Gallen was the only winning pitcher for Arizona. He went 6 2/3 innings and allowed only two hits while striking out seven.

The Cardinals are off to a rocky start and they just split a four game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates. In the series, Brendan Donovan was the hit leader for St. Louis with seven. Nolan Arenado and Nolan Gorman each had six hits as well. Lars Nootbar walked six times in two games and hit the only home run of the series for the Cardinals. However, as a team, the Cardinals did hit 10 doubles in those four games.

The pitching matchup for Monday night’s game will be Merrill Kelly vs. Jack Flaherty.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Cardinals Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-160)

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+132)

Over: 8.5 (-104)

Under: 8.5 (-118)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals

TV: Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:45 PM ET/4:45 PM PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks are off to a better start than people would have guessed. This is thanks to their hitting, but they need to stay disciplined in this one. Flaherty has 14 walks in 15 1/3 innings. He does not give up a lot of hits, so the Diamondbacks will need to take their walks in this game. If they can get on base and force Flaherty into the zone, they will win this game.

Merrill Kelly has started the season in a respectable manner. He has a 2.93 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched. The Cardinals have a solid offense, so he needs to be his best in this one. He has walked four in each of his three starts this season, so he will need to find the strike zone a little more. The Cardinals do not chase often, so Kelly needs to attack hitters early and often if he wants to give the Diamondbacks a chance to win.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

Flaherty needs to have a big game in this one. He absolutely can, as well. The Diamondbacks are 11th in batting average, but they have the fifth worst in on-base percentage. This is because they have the fewest walks in baseball with 28 in 16 games. Arizona is a free-swinging team, so this will play to Flaherty’s advantage. He needs to find the zone a little more, but missing off the plate and in the dirt will not be a big deal in this game. The Diamondbacks are top ten in chase percentage, so they will swing at pitches out of the zone.

Final Diamondbacks-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks are off to a good start, but the Cardinals lineup may give them a problem. Flaherty found his control in his last start. If he can do that again, the Cardinals will win. Expect Flaherty and the Cardinals to come out on top.

Final Diamondbacks-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Cardinals -1.5 (+132), Under 8.5 (-118)