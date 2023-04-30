The Arizona Diamondbacks (16-12) are going for the series sweep over the Colorado Rockies (8-20) Sunday afternoon. Check out our MLB odds series as we give you a Diamondbacks-Rockies prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch the game.

Game one of this series was close until it wasn’t. The Diamondbacks and Rockies were tied after the third after they each scored a run. Arizona then scored eight unanswered runs after scoring three in the seventh and five in the ninth. Ketel Marte hit a home run in the win. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Christian Walker had multi-hit games and Josh Rojas led the team in RBIs with three. Merrill Kelly picked up the win after throwing six innings and allowing just one run.

Game two ended in a blowout as well. The Diamondbacks jumped out to an early lead when they scored six runs in the second inning. Arizona would score in six of the nine innings to win the game 11-4. Six of the Diamondbacks starting nine had multi-hit games. Walker and Geraldo Perdomo homered in the victory. Tommy Henry did not pitch all that well, but did pick up the win.

Ryne Nelson will take the ball for Arizona and Austin Gomber will start for the Rockies.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Rockies Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+112)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-134)

Over: 12 (-112)

Under: 12 (-108)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Rockies

TV: Bally Sports Arizona, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 3:10 PM ET/12:10 PM PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Arizona is facing a struggling pitcher in this game. He is coming off a solid outing last time out, but on the whole season, Gomber has been bad. He has gone five or more innings just twice in five starts and has given up at least three runs in four of five starts. In 21 1/3 innings pitched, Gomber has given up 29 hits and 22 earned runs. He has only struck out 15 hitters while walking 12. Gomber throws a lot of hittable pitches, so the Diamondbacks offense has a great chance to stay hot in this game.

Arizona is slightly better against left-handed pitchers this season. On the year, the Diamondbacks hit .272 against lefties compared to .264 against right-handed pitchers. Five of their hitters are batting over .300 against lefties this season. As long as the Diamondbacks continue to hit the ball well and play their game, the will win this game and cover the spread.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies will also be facing a struggling pitcher. Nelson has given up 29 hits in 27 innings while striking out only 17 batters. He has given up a home run in three of his five starts this season. In his last start, Nelson allowed 11 hits in five innings. He is a hittable pitcher and has given up at least three runs in four of his five starts. The Rockies need to keep up offensively in this game and Nelson gives them the chance to do that.

This is a home game for Colorado and they hit much better in the higher altitude. They have yet to take advantage of that in this series, but they will need to on Sunday. Nelson will give Colorado pitches to hit, and because it is a home game, they just need to get the ball in the air with some a little bit of power. If the Rockies can keep up with their bats and score some runs, they will cover the spread.

Final Diamondbacks-Rockies Prediction & Pick

This game could be a high scoring one, but expect the Diamondbacks to come out on top. They have been playing well all series and shutting down the Rockies hitters. Both pitchers are struggling, but Gomber is struggling a little bit more.

Final Diamondbacks-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5 (+112), Over 12 (-112)