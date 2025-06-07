Saturday's MLB game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Cincinnati Reds at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati reportedly had a delay due to an apparent head injury suffered by a home plate umpire, according to José M. Romero of azcentral sports.

“Was told that umpire suffered a concussion, and a new home plate umpire is changing into gear,” Romero shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The decision to switch to a new umpire at home plate caused further delay in the contest, as both teams waited in their respective dugouts, as Romero noted.

The said umpire, Manny Gonzalez, sustained the injury after getting hit in the head in the first inning.

“Umpire Manny Gonzalez is in concussion protocol, undergoing testing after he was hit in the head with a foul ball in the first inning,” wrote Pat Brennan of The Cincinnati Enquirer in a post on X.

It appears that Gonzalez didn't leave the MLB game right away after getting struck by a pitch, but showed signs that he was not okay, leading to the umpire change.

Via Brennan: “The delay at GABP was to change home plate umpires. Manny Gonzalez took a foul ball to the facemask earlier and didn't look well. A few innings later, he is out of the game and Ron Kulpa is behind home plate. Gonzalez is out.”

As for the game itself, the Reds came away with a 13-1 victory over the Diamondbacks, who have just lost Corbin Burnes to a season-ending MLB injury. Arizon has now lost the first two games of the three-leg set in Cincy. The Reds jumped on Arizona starter Ryne Nelson early, as they scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Things got even worse for the Diamondbacks after Nelson departed the mound, with reliever Kendall Graveman giving up six earned runs in just an inning of work. Meanwhile, Reds starter Nick Martinez pitched six innings of one-run ball, allowing just six hits and recording six strikeouts along the way. With their win, the Reds improved to 32-33 as the Diamondbacks dropped to 31-33 in the MLB standings.

The final game of the series will be played this Sunday with the Diamondbacks sending Zac Gallen to the mound while the Reds will give the ball to Brady Singer.