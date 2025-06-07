As the Chicago White Sox go through year two of their rebuild, things will continue to be tough for the South Siders. Second year GM Chris Getz hired Will Venable as manager this past offseason, and the duo are working hand in hand to get the White Sox back to respectability. As the team's future is in flux due to possible ownership changes, it wouldn't be surprising if those potential future ownership fans had sidetracked the team's on-field product. Instead, Chicago won their third game in a row over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. For a team that has struggled so much lately, MLB's official X (formerly Twitter) account posted about the team's streak.

The @WhiteSox are winners of 3 straight. pic.twitter.com/C7AlAGTJiI — MLB (@MLB) June 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Those three wins have been over Kansas City and the Detroit Tigers, and the team actually took two out of three from the Tigers before facing off against the Royals. If the streak ends Sunday, it would still be another series win for the White Sox. It's moments like these that help build a winning franchise. Can Getz and Venable continue to cultivate young talent like first baseman Tim Elko, shortstop Chase Meidroth and more, into the next contending teams based on Chicago's South Side?

Can White Sox finish off sweep off division rival Royals?

Heading into Sunday's series finale, a win would increase this streak to four in a row. For a squad filled with young players like Elko, Meidroth and catcher Edgar Quero, winning on a consistent basis is a great feeling that can lead to key chemistry-building moments. Those moments in turn will lead to improved performances over time. Despite how rough this year has been for Venable, Getz and their team, they are certainly better than last year.

That should be the main goal for this year. Last season was the worst one in MLB history, as the White Sox set a record for most losses in a season with 121. It doesn't look like this year's team will be nearly that bad. The closer they get to .500, the better their season will be. Can Chicago continue to build on this past week's excellent string of performances? Don't be surprised if this is just the beginning of something more for the White Sox.