The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Colorado Rockies. Our MLB odds series has our Diamondbacks Rockies prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Diamondbacks Rockies.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have started well this season, putting themselves firmly in the chase for the National League West Division championship. It is early, and we don’t really begin to view big underdogs as serious division contenders until July and the All-Star break, but through one month of play, the Diamondbacks have to be cautiously optimistic about their position. They do have some notable flaws, and it’s not as though they have a complete team, but they are definitely better than last season despite losing some key pieces. They are getting some step-up efforts from both position players and pitchers. They are above .500, which is a big goal for the organization in 2023. If the Diamondbacks can reach a mid-80s win total, that will mean they will remain in the wild card hunt for the duration of the season. It will also show that with a lot of young talent on the roster, they can become regular contenders in future seasons, even though the N.L. West is a beast with the Dodgers and Padres in the neighborhood.

In order for the D-Backs to remain in the playoff hunt the whole season, they simply have to beat the weaker teams in their division. Enter this crucial weekend series against the Rockies, who have had a horrible season but just won a series against the Guardians in Cleveland, which shows that anything can happen in a few baseball games. Arizona has to be on its guard in Denver.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Rockies Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+116)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-140)

Over: 11 (-106)

Under: 11 (-114)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Rockies

TV: Bally Sports Arizona (Diamondbacks) / A&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Rockies) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET/5:40 p.m. PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks should be confident with Merrill Kelly on the mound. Zac Gallen is the staff ace, but Kelly is a solid No. 2 pitcher in the starting rotation. He hasn’t had a brilliant start to the 2023 season, but it is only April, and Kelly is a smart, savvy veteran who should be able to make necessary adjustments on the hill and prevent Colorado from scoring a lot of runs.

The other reason to pick the D-Backs here is that Colorado starter Kyle Freeland has cooled off. He gave up a total of two earned runs in his first three starts of the season. He was really sharp. Then he tailed off in his last two games, getting rocked for a total of 11 earned runs in those two starts. Arizona should be able to take good swings and score big against Freeland.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Merrill Kelly has a big red warning sign attached to his neck — not literally, but figuratively. The alarming part of Kelly’s performance this season is that in his five 2023 starts, he has walked at least four batters in four of the five starts. That’s a lot of walks. Kelly has generally been able to pitch out of trouble, but allowing that many free passes is an invitation to disaster. If Kelly’s control is off, Coors Field is the worst place to fill the bases with walks. The Rockies can feast at the table and win a slugfest.

Final Diamondbacks-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The D-Backs are the better team, and Kelly merits more trust than Freeland right now. Take Arizona.

Final Diamondbacks-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5