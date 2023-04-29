Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Colorado Rockies. Our MLB odds series has our Diamondbacks Rockies prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Diamondbacks Rockies.

The Arizona Diamondbacks bagged a crucial win on Friday in Denver, beating the Rockies in the start of this National League West Division series. The Diamondbacks have already played eight games against the Los Angeles Dodgers and several more games versus the San Diego Padres. They do lead the N.L. West, but they know that the Padres and Dodgers are not likely to remain chained near the .500 mark. At least one of those two teams, if not both, will play better baseball when we get into June and July, making a steady rise up the standings. The Diamondbacks have to take advantage of the current stagnation in L.A. and San Diego. They have to build a bigger lead than what they have right now. Beating up on the Rockies — not just taking two of three (though that is necessary), but sweeping them — is exactly how the D-Backs can make themselves serious division and playoff contenders. They need to max out in the first few months of the season so that they can buy themselves a cushion — and time — if or when the Dodgers and Padres get going.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Rockies Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+130)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-160)

Over: 12.5 (-114)

Under: 12.5 (-106)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Rockies

TV: Bally Sports Arizona (Diamondbacks) / A&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Rockies) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/5:10 p.m. PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks earned a tough win on Friday. They struggled on offense in the first six innings and made some baserunning errors, but they were able to contain the Rockies’ hitters and pull away late. Not only winning, but winning that kind of a game — which was a pitchers’ duel for the first six innings in Coors Field — should add to this team’s confidence. The Diamondbacks had a lull last week, but they have bounced back and shown a measure of resilience. That should help a young team flourish in the early part of the season.

The other reason to pick the D-Backs here is that Colorado hitters such as C.J. Cron are struggling. The Rockies couldn’t solve Arizona starter Merrill Kelly on Friday. The Rockies’ wins earlier this week in Cleveland against the Guardians were primarily achieved by their pitching, not their hitting. Colorado has to be able to score big to win. The formula for a team playing at Coors Field is to have an elite offense and decent pitching. Colorado’s pitching, though not great, has been solid at times this season, but the hitting has been brutal. Colorado simply can’t win that way.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies’ pitching did really well earlier this week against the Cleveland Guardians, enabling Colorado to win that series. Friday night, although Arizona’s bats went wild in the late innings, Colorado kept the Diamondbacks under wraps through the first six innings. Colorado is a very inconsistent team, but we have seen plenty of games this season in which the Rockies hold down the opposition through the first five or six innings. If they can continue to do that, the bats should come around. C.J. Cron is not going to remain in a slump forever.

Final Diamondbacks-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The D-Backs have earned the benefit of the doubt, while the Rockies have not. Take Arizona.

Final Diamondbacks-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5