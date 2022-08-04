MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 8/4/2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to finish a four-game sweep of the San Francisco Giants on Thursday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Dodgers-Giants prediction and pick we have laid out below.

The Los Angeles Dodgers own baseball’s best record at 71-33, and a commanding 11.5 game lead in the NL West. This super team is the envy of the National League, and a virtual shoo-in to the World Series.

San Francisco has yet to live up to the magic of their 2021 season, with a 51-54 record likely keeping them out of the playoffs. A curious approach at the trade deadline has left the team in a sort of limbo.

Here are the Dodgers-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Giants Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-128)

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (+106)

Over: 8 (-112)

Under: 8 (-108)

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Los Angeles was one of the best teams of the first half and should be in the second half as well. The team ranks fourth in batting average at .259, tied for fifth in home runs with 133, second in doubles with 210, and the list can go on. Six Dodgers have double-digit home runs, seven including new addition Joey Gallo. Mookie Betts has navigated past a rib injury to another great season, with 24 home runs in 87 games. Trea Turner has added 17 home runs and 18 stolen bases while hitting .306. Offseason pickup Freddie Freeman has been worth every penny thus far, leading the team with a .324 average, belting 15 home runs, and a league-leading 36 doubles.

Clayton Kershaw, long-time Dodgers ace, will take the mound this afternoon. Kershaw is enjoying another stellar season, with a sparkling 2.66 ERA in 14 starts. Kershaw has struck out 84 batters in 81.1 innings and is walking just 4.4% of the batters he has faced. As a team, Los Angeles’ 2.95 ERA is tops in the league. The bullpen has posted a 3.22 ERA, good for sixth in the league. Two of the best relievers in this bullpen, Evan Phillips (1.50 ERA), and Yency Almonte (1.15 ERA), were acquired for basically nothing and turned into two of the best relievers in baseball. Phillips was a waiver claim, while Almonte was a minor-league free agent signing. These stories are in line with Los Angeles’ reputation to take discarded talent and enhance it even further.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

San Francisco, even in the midst of a 3-7 stretch, is only 5.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot. Jakob Junis will get the starting nod this afternoon, enjoying the best season of his career. Junis owns a 2.78 ERA in 12 appearances (9 starts). In his 9 starts, Junis has pitched to a lowly 2.99 ERA. Junis has used his exceptional command to limit batters, with a 5.2% walk rate ranking in the 86th percentile. San Francisco’s bullpen has not been great this season, with a 4.41 ERA being the fifth-worst in baseball. John Brebbia, with a 2.30 ERA in 47 innings, has been the most consistent reliever. Closer Camilo Doval, still acquainting himself to the highest level, has a 3.14 ERA and 13 saves.

At the plate, San Francisco is a true power-hitting team, with their 120 home runs ranking tenth in the league. Joc Pederson has hit 17 home runs and Wilmer Flores has launched 16, the only two Giants with double-digit totals since Darin Ruf is now a New York Met. Thairo Estrada, receiving some consistent playing time for the first time in his career, has launched nine home runs while swiping 15 bags. There are some capable hitters on this team, and the platoon system deployed by manager Gabe Kapler is advantageous.

Final Dodgers-Giants Prediction & Pick

Kershaw is not an easy one to bet against.

Final Dodgers-Giants Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-128), over 8 (-112)